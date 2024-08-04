Wales sees large rise in Gonorrhoea and Syphilis cases

The latest Sexual Health Trends in Wales report reveals a notable rise in sexually transmitted infections (STIs), particularly gonorrhoea and syphilis, across the country.

In 2023, gonorrhoea diagnoses surged by 27%, reaching 5,292 cases.

Similarly, syphilis cases increased by 20%, with 507 cases reported, marking a 17% rise from the previous peak in 2019.

This increase is partly attributed to enhanced testing efforts, which have improved the detection of cases.

The introduction of the Test and Post home testing service in 2020 has played a crucial role in making STI testing more accessible.

These home kits allow individuals to test for STIs from the comfort and privacy of their homes, contributing to the high level of testing observed.

In 2023, STI testing reached a decade-high level, with 87,235 individuals tested for gonorrhoea and 65,742 for syphilis.

This increased accessibility to testing is likely uncovering more cases that might have gone undiagnosed in the past, providing a clearer picture of the STI landscape in Wales.

The COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on sexual health services is also evident in the report.

Restrictions led to a significant decrease in sexual health clinic attendance in 2020, highlighting the importance of home testing kits in maintaining access to STI testing during challenging times.

Professor Daniel Thomas, Consultant Epidemiologist at Public Health Wales, commented on the findings:

“Our latest report reveals an increase in gonorrhoea and syphilis cases across Wales. While these rising numbers may reflect in part an increase in the number of tests being carried out in Wales, they also raise concerns of increasing transmission of these sexually transmitted infections, particularly among young people. Public Health Wales remains committed to providing accessible testing for STIs through its free, confidential Test and Post service, and encourages everyone to take proactive steps to manage their sexual health.”

Public Health Wales says that “understanding and addressing the rise in STI cases is crucial for public health, and increased testing plays a key role in these efforts. By utilising home testing kits, individuals can take proactive steps in managing their sexual health and preventing the spread of infections. ”

“To protect your sexual health and help control the spread of STIs, consider requesting a Test and Post home STI testing kit. For more information and to order your kit, visit www.shwales.online ”

[Image Credit: Home testing kit – cardiffjournalism.co.uk]