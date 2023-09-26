Wales ban on snares and glue traps to come into force next month
Wales has officially become the first nation in the UK to impose a complete ban on the use of snares and glue traps.
Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths confirmed the enforcement of the new law beginning this autumn, 17 October.
This move follows the passing of the Agriculture (Wales) Act into law this summer and is a result of the overwhelming public and governmental support to prevent indiscriminate suffering to animals.
Snares, referred to as cable restraints, along with glue traps, have been causing extensive and non-selective pain to a wide range of animals, including non-targeted species like otters, dogs, and cats.
Animals entrapped in these devices often endure acute agony and life-threatening injuries.
The UK Government has only legislated a partial ban in England, making Wales a pioneer in prioritising animal welfare with this total ban.
While underlining the necessity of rodent control, the emphasis is shifted towards more humane and targeted methods.
Ms Griffith said: “The use of snares and glue traps are not compatible with the high animal welfare standards we strive for here in Wales. These methods can cause a great deal of suffering and harm to all animals.”
“The banning of snares is a Programme for Government commitment and we have been working towards this day for a long time with partners and stakeholders.”
“Many animals, including those which were not the intended target of the snare, will be spared suffering as a result of this ban.”
“Banning snares is about preventing inhumane methods being used and does not prevent predator control using other methods.”
“There are also many more humane ways to control rodents than through the use of glue traps.”
“I’m pleased Wales is leading the way on this issue, and we will continue to strive for high animal welfare standards.”
From 17 October the use of snares and glue traps will be illegal in Wales. Anyone found guilty of using a snare could face imprisonment or an unlimited fine or both.
