Wales leads UK with ban on snares as first ‘made-in-Wales’ Agriculture Act becomes law

In a significant move for Welsh agriculture, the first made-in-Wales Agriculture Act has officially become law, receiving Royal Assent today. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Agriculture (Wales) Act is poised to play a pivotal role in supporting farmers and ensuring sustainable food production for future generations. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A cornerstone of the Act is the proposed Sustainable Farming Scheme, which will be the primary source of government support for Welsh farmers. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This scheme not only ensures continued backing for farmers during a transitional phase but also aligns with the Cooperation Agreement commitment with Plaid Cymru. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In a progressive step, the Act also introduces a complete ban on snares and glue traps, making Wales the first UK nation to enforce such a prohibition. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

First Minister Mark Drakeford commented on the significance of the Act, stating, “This is a historic Act. The first time ever Wales has been able to design its own policy for farming. It comes at a crucial time for the industry, as we shape future support and face the challenges of higher costs and the climate emergency.” He further emphasized the Act’s focus on the sustainability of the Welsh agricultural sector and its role in addressing the climate emergency. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Echoing these sentiments, Minister for Rural Affairs, Lesley Griffiths, expressed her satisfaction, saying, “I’m very pleased to see the sealing of the Wales’s first Agriculture Act today. This is truly a historic day for Welsh farmers and rural communities.” She highlighted the importance of the Sustainable Farming Scheme and the need to balance sustainable food production with climate change mitigation. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

