Wales launches new RSV vaccination programme for babies and older adults

A new vaccination programme gets underway in Wales this week designed to protect vulnerable groups from Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), a common but potentially severe respiratory infection.

The initiative, launched today, 2 September 2024, aims to reduce hospital admissions and ease pressures on the NHS Wales during the winter months.

RSV is a contagious virus that primarily circulates during the autumn and early winter seasons.

It is known to infect most children within the first two years of their life and can re-infect older children and adults.

While RSV typically causes mild, cold-like symptoms in most individuals, it poses a significant risk to young babies and the elderly, who are at greater risk of severe illness that may lead to hospitalisation.

In Wales, RSV is responsible for an estimated 400-600 deaths among older adults and over 1,000 hospital admissions in young babies each year.

Despite its prevalence, a recent survey conducted by Public Health Wales found that nearly 60% of adults in Wales were unaware of RSV, highlighting the need for greater public awareness and preventive measures.

A Crucial Step for Public Health

Dr Christopher Johnson, Deputy Director of Health Protection and Head of the Vaccine Preventable Disease Programme at Public Health Wales, expressed enthusiasm about the new programme.

“We are excited to see the vaccination programmes for RSV become a reality,” he said.

“We know that we are now able to protect the most vulnerable in Wales and across the UK from what can be such a devastating virus.”

Dr Johnson urged all those eligible, including pregnant women and those turning 75, to take up the offer of the RSV vaccine.

“By doing so, you will not only be protecting yourself and those you love but also leading the way to creating a world where RSV infections cause less harm and distress.”

A Strategic Move Ahead of Winter

Mark Drakeford, the Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, emphasized the strategic timing of the vaccine rollout, which comes ahead of the winter months when RSV infections typically increase.

“We’ve worked with the NHS to introduce this potentially life-saving vaccine,”

Drakeford noted. “This vaccine could help reduce the number of people admitted to hospital with serious illnesses caused by RSV and help ease some of the winter pressures experienced by the NHS.”

Targeted Groups for Vaccination

The vaccination programme is specifically targeted at adults turning 75 and mothers-to-be from 28 weeks to term.

Eligible individuals will receive invitations directly or be informed by their midwives during antenatal clinics.

The RSV vaccine is now the fourth vaccination offered during pregnancy in Wales, alongside vaccines for whooping cough, flu, and COVID-19. These vaccines provide critical protection against serious illnesses for both mothers and their babies.

Impact on Child Health

Dr Mair Parry, a consultant paediatrician at Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor, welcomed the introduction of the new vaccine.

“The introduction of this new RSV vaccine is great news because we know it will help to prevent vulnerable babies and infants from becoming seriously ill because of the RSV virus,” Dr Parry said.

She noted that thousands of children across Wales are affected by RSV every winter, often leading to severe symptoms or related infections that require hospitalisation.

“Many parents will know the huge stress and worry that comes with poorly children being admitted to hospital,” she added.

Dr Parry highlighted that the new vaccine could significantly reduce the chances of severe RSV infections in both young children and older adults.

“This will help to keep us all well during the winter and also help to ease the pressure on hospitals at one of our busiest times of the year.”