Wales facing another winter of energy bill woe, says Citizens Advice Cymru

Households across Wales are bracing for a difficult winter as energy costs remain worryingly high. New data shows that nearly 60% of residents could struggle to pay their bills if the energy price cap increases in October.

Recent research from Citizens Advice Cymru reveals that 41% of Welsh households are already concerned about keeping up with energy costs as the colder months approach. If the predicted 10% rise in the energy price cap comes into effect, this number could soar to 59%, leaving many families facing tough decisions.

With average energy bills still £400 higher than they were three years ago, the impact on household budgets is severe. The study found that over half of those worried about paying their energy bills are considering drastic measures, such as using less or even switching off their heating and hot water entirely. Additionally, 41% of respondents said they might have to cut back on or skip meals to manage their energy expenses.

The situation appears to be worsening, with Citizens Advice reporting record levels of requests for advice on energy debt this year. Last winter, 26% of households in Wales struggled to keep their homes warm, a situation that disproportionately affected renters, families with children, and individuals with disabilities or long-term health conditions.

In response to these alarming figures, Citizens Advice is urging the UK Government to extend support through the existing Warm Home Discount, proposing that it be tailored to individual energy needs. They are also calling on the Welsh Government to intensify its efforts to ensure better-insulated, warmer homes across the country.

Luke Young, Assistant Director of Citizens Advice Cymru, stressed the importance of immediate and targeted intervention. “Better targeted support is still possible for this winter. Citizens Advice is calling on the UK Government to take immediate action to expand support through the existing Warm Home Discount to provide different levels of support based on a consumer’s energy needs,” he said.

Young also highlighted the critical role of the Welsh Government, particularly in offering fuel vouchers and emergency support through the Discretionary Assistance Fund, which is crucial for off-grid households. He emphasized the need to protect and prioritise these measures to safeguard vulnerable families and individuals from the harmful health effects of cold homes.

“While immediate relief is vital, better-insulated, warmer homes are central to reducing fuel poverty and shielding households from future energy price shocks in the long term. The Welsh Government’s commitment to improving home energy efficiency needs to remain a cornerstone of their strategy to combat fuel poverty,” Young added.