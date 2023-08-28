Wales’ cancer care system is failing patients, warns Macmillan Cancer Support

Macmillan Cancer Support has warned that Wales’ cancer care system is failing patients, as performance against targets falls to the second lowest on record. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

The charity says that data published for June shows that only 53.4% of people with cancer started their treatment on time – leaving over 870 people to face delays in their treatment during just one month alone. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Macmillan is also warning that people with certain forms of cancer are not receiving equal access to timely treatment, and that cancer treatment waiting times performance for those cancers remains worryingly low. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The latest data shows that as few as 1 in 4 people with gynaecological cancer received their treatment on time during June – with nearly three quarters of people affected being left to face anxious delays in their care. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Glenn Page, Macmillan Policy Manager for Wales said: “Today’s figures reveal a system that is failing people diagnosed with cancer, and the Welsh Government must take urgent action to ensure people can get the treatment and support they need without delay. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Timely treatment is needed to ensure people have the best possible outcomes. Right now, only 53% of people with cancer – only 1 in 2 – are being offered that chance in Wales. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Month after month, people being left in limbo as they wait for vital cancer tests and treatment will be asking “what are we waiting for?” We are calling on the Welsh Government to take urgent action now to reduce waiting times. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Macmillan continues to do everything we can to help, and we are here for anyone with cancer and their loved ones. For advice, information or a chat, people can call us free on 0808 808 0000 or visit macmillan.org.uk” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Macmillan recently launched its ‘What are we waiting for?’ campaign to speak up for people affected by treatment delays, by calling on all governments in the UK to take urgent action to reduce cancer treatment waiting times. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

People can find out how to take action and join the charity’s cancer treatment waiting times campaign by visiting macmillan.org.uk/whatarewewaitingfor. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

