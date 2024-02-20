Wales and Luton Town footballer Tom Lockyer urges everyone to learn CPR after cardiac arrest

Luton Town captain and Wales international Tom Lockyer, who suffered a cardiac arrest during a Premier League match in December, has called on the nation to learn CPR this Heart Month.

The 29-year-old Luton Town player collapsed during a Premier League game against Bournemouth on 16 December last year, with bystanders and club medics rushing to perform CPR and provide early defibrillation.

Lockyer credits these swift actions with saving his life and is now endorsing the British Heart Foundation’s (BHF) campaign to encourage the nation to learn CPR this Heart Month, in addition to raising funds for lifesaving research.

Every 90 minutes – the duration of a football match – at least five people in the UK experience an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest.

This amounts to more than 30,000 incidents annually.

Unfortunately, less than one in ten of these individuals survive, often due to a lack of confidence among bystanders to perform CPR or use a defibrillator.

Lockyer, who is expecting his first child, believes that if everyone touched by his story learned CPR, it would significantly increase survival chances.

The BHF estimates that as many as 23 million people have not acquired these essential lifesaving skills.

“I’m an example of the power of CPR, and how it can save lives. I’m incredibly thankful for those who saved my life, allowing me to experience precious moments with my family, like the upcoming birth of our baby,” Lockyer expressed.

Reflecting on the incident on 16 December, Lockyer shared, “I remember jogging up to the halfway line and suddenly feeling light-headed. The next thing I knew, I woke up from a state of nothingness on the ground, unable to move or speak. Eventually, I regained the ability to move and speak. Without the quick thinking and actions of those who administered CPR and used a defibrillator, I wouldn’t be here today, eagerly awaiting the arrival of my daughter.”

After spending five days in the hospital, Lockyer had an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) device fitted.

“I’m profoundly grateful for my health and eagerly anticipate the future. The possibility of returning to play excites me,” he added.

Lockyer is urging the nation to learn CPR to help save lives in critical medical emergencies.

“This Heart Month, I’m urging everyone to learn CPR using the BHF’s RevivR training tool,” he stated. “It only takes 15 minutes, and it could teach you how to save a life. With at least five people in the UK suffering an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest every 90 minutes, acquiring CPR skills could empower you to act decisively in an emergency.”

Learn CPR with RevivR

The BHF’s free online training tool, RevivR, can instruct individuals on CPR and the use of a defibrillator in just 15 minutes. Prompt CPR and defibrillation can significantly increase survival chances in critical medical emergencies.

Dr Charmaine Griffiths, Chief Executive of the BHF, remarked, “Late last year, many of us witnessed Tom collapse on the pitch and fervently hoped for his recovery. It’s remarkable to know that prompt CPR and defibrillation saved Tom’s life, making his presence for the birth of his daughter all the more special.

“However, not everyone is as lucky, which is why the BHF is urging everyone to learn CPR to help enhance survival rates and save more lives. We owe it to Tom and future generations to ensure everyone possesses the skills to save a life.

“We are immensely thankful to Tom for leveraging his influence to motivate the nation to learn CPR and support the British Heart Foundation this Heart Month.”

https://www.bhf.org.uk/how-you-can-help/how-to-save-a-life/how-to-do-cpr/learn-cpr-in-15-minutes

