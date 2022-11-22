Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 22nd Nov 2022

Wait is on to see it Flintshire’s multi million pound levelling up funding bids have been successful

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales
Listen to this article
Voiced by Amazon Polly

Flintshire Council is playing a waiting game to find out whether it’s levelling up funding bids have been successful.

The authority’s ruling Labour cabinet has supported making £1.1m of the council’s cash available for match-funding potential regeneration projects.

If successful those projects would see the redevelopment of Connah’s Quay Docks, the Greenfield Business Park, and a refurb of John Summers Clocktower.

Transport for Wales has also made an amended bid, through Flintshire Council, for investment in the Wrexham to Bidston line which was unsuccessful in round one, but now takes into account feedback from the UK Government.

Since the last bid, plans for a Park and Ride scheme in Penyffordd along the line have been dropped from the proposal.

In making decisions on where to ‘level up’ the UK Government has placed local authorities into categories 1, 2 or 3, depending on their identified level of need.

Category 1 represents places deemed in most need of investment. Flintshire Council has been identified as a category 2 local authority.

After the authority was unsuccessful in round one of funding, round two opened in May with an early August deadline, which saw the Alyn and Deeside and Delyn bids submitted with the transport one.

Caergwrle Cllr David Healey, cabinet member for Climate Change and Economy, gave an update and sought continued support on the bids to members at their November meeting.

He said: “The UK government has given no indication of when the bids will be appraised and approved.

“It’s expected the bid process will be competitive so nothing is guaranteed.

“In addition to these two important bids, Transport for Wales has put forward a bid for improvements along the Wrexham to Bidston railway line which I think are very important as well.

“It’s been fashionable in some circles to talk about levelling up but also levelling out too, reaching out to the rural communities.

“And that particular bid does that in that it would enable people within rural communities along that line to actually access work more quickly with more regular transport along the railway line.”

The council’s chief planning officer Andrew Farrow added: “This went to Environment and Economy Overview scrutiny committee last week where the recommendations were supported, both the update on the projects and that pre-emptive request for the match funding on the assumption we gain the support for these three bids.

“The transport bid is a re-submission. We did put that one in round one and were unsuccessful.

“We’ve taken out one of the elements that made it slightly unpopular and that was the Park and Ride facility at Penyffordd because that wasn’t ‘mature’ enough.

“As Cllr Healey says we’re in a bit of a waiting game but the capital is a pre-emptive strike because we’re going to have to move quickly if we are successful.

“I think Round Two of levelling up will be extremely competitive compared to Round One.”

By Rory Sheehan – Local Democracy Reporter

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • RMT announce series of 48 hour strikes in December and January
  • Plans to improve pedestrian and cycling routes at two busy Flintshire roundabouts revealed
  • Police seize two dogs following devastating livestock attack in Buckley


    • Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    RMT announce series of 48 hour strikes in December and January

    News

    Plans to improve pedestrian and cycling routes at two busy Flintshire roundabouts revealed

    News

    Police seize two dogs following devastating livestock attack in Buckley

    News

    Wales already falling “far short” of cancer waiting times ahead of additional winter pressures

    News

    No one “immune to cost of living crisis” amid warnings of major impact on mental and physical health

    News

    Talented Flintshire footballer living the dream after earning place with Manchester United

    News

    Aldi launches £250,000 emergency foodbank fund to support charities this Christmas

    News

    Public come forward with ”excellent information” following horrific livestock attack in Buckley

    News

    Traffic light failure at busy Mold junction causing problems for drivers and pedestrians

    News




    Read 456,770 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn