Volunteers taking on the three highest peaks in Wales in 24 hour to raise funds for Flintshire Neuro Therapy Centre

A group of determined are taking on the three highest peaks in Wales in 24 hours to raise money for a Flintshire charity on Saturday 18th June.

The group are supporting the Neuro Therapy Centre, a local charity that supports people with long-term degenerative neurological conditions and their Carers.

Organising the challenge was the idea of Steve Moulton from Sychdyn, Flintshire whose wife Clare, has been supported by the Centre for four years.

“I have seen such a difference in my wife since she started using the services at the Neuro Therapy Centre. She has MS and attending the Centre’s gym and accessing their tailored exercise classes has really helped build her strength and has given her a whole new confidence and lease of life. The Centre has played a big part in this.”

“When Covid struck the nation, the Neuro Therapy Centre didn’t stop helping people, the team carried on by adapting their services to provide telephone support not just for Clare but me too.”

“They also created virtual exercise sessions which means my wife now has even more opportunities to develop and maintain her strength.”

“I knew I wanted to give something back to thank them for supporting this big difference.”

The group of volunteers including Steve and members of the Centre’s therapies team will be climbing and descending Snowdon in north Wales, Cadair Idris in mid-Wales and Pen Y Fan in south Wales, all in 24 hours.

The walk will be 17 miles in total, with a massive ascent of 2334 metres (7657ft).

“When you visit the Centre and meet others going through the same things as you, you can really see people’s determination, and sense of humour. Everyone shows a will to carry on shrugging off their limitations, no matter what those are.”

“It’s what I like about the place and it is this that I’m sure we will all keep in mind during the challenge’s toughest times,” said Steve Moulton.

“We’ve been training over the last few months to make sure we’re ready. We’ve hiked through wind, rain and snow with slips, trips, falls to cope with along the way. We’re certainly all getting fitter and stronger and we’re bonding as a group too, so we can support each other.”

The Centre which has been running for over 37 years supports people with a wide range of long-term neuro-degenerative conditions including MS, Parkinson’s Disease, ME, MND, and Fibromyalgia through providing regular physiotherapy, tailored exercise opportunities, counselling and support groups, as well as opportunities for people to meet and share experiences.

They offer support face-to-face at the Centre in Saltney and for over two years have also been offering many services virtually too.

“The last couple of years have been difficult fundraising years, with so many of our usual events and challenges having to be cancelled,” said Shannah Goodrick, Corporate and Community Fundraiser at the Neuro Therapy Centre.

“It’s fantastic to see these challenges start to take place again and seeing people come together to support the Centre which makes such a difference to people’s lives is wonderful. We’d like to give our heartfelt thanks to Steve and his fellow climbers for taking on this challenge in aid of the Centre.”

To sponsor Steve and his team, as they embark on their challenge visit: https://www.neurotherapycentre.org/donate/3-peaks-challenge