Volunteers needed in North Wales for vaccine trial to help fight future COVID-19 strains

Researchers are urging people to take part in a new COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial in Wrexham.

The trial is researching the second-generation COVID-19 vaccine designed to deliver protection against serious infection from both current and potential new strains in adults aged 18 to 59.

The study, run by Gritstone Bio, a biotechnology company which develops cancer and infectious disease immunotherapies and vaccines, is being delivered by the North Wales Clinical Research Facility at Wrexham Maelor Hospital.

The trial is looking for volunteers that have already received either the Moderna or Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine with or without authorised boosters, and have no prior history of COVID-19 infection in the last 16 weeks (approximately 4 months).

Dr Orod Osanlou, Principal Investigator for the study and Director of the North Wales Clinical Research Facility said:

“This is an exciting study, which will target many different parts of the SARS-CoV-2 Coronavirus.”

“It targets both the spike protein, which vaccines we currently use target, as well as other parts of the virus.”

“The trial will assess whether this approach can provide better immunity against COVID-19.”

“Volunteers will be screened to receive at least two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. Screening assessments will include an interview to check your medical history, a physical examination, vital signs, blood samples, and a nasal swab test.”

Once admitted to the trial, volunteers are vaccinated in the clinic and are monitored for 45 minutes to ensure they are feeling healthy before returning home.

After four weeks volunteers will then receive the second COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Volunteers will also have regular medical visits to assess their health and blood samples will be taken to measure immunity to COVID-19.

Dr Nicola Williams, Director of Support and Delivery at Health and Care Research Wales, which oversees all research across Wales, said:

“Over the past few years, Wales has made a significant contribution to COVID-19 research including the vaccine trial programme.”

“Thanks again for everyone who is continuing to dedicate their time by facilitating and participating in this study.”

If you are interested in joining the trial, please contact BCU.Gritstone@wales.nhs.uk to arrange for an appointment, or for more information call 03000 858032.

