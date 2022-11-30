Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 30th Nov 2022

Volunteers from Vimto help Coastal Rangers with autumn tidy in Flint

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales
Listen to this article
Voiced by Amazon Polly

Volunteers from the maker Vimto, Nichols plc’s teamed up with Flintshire Coastal Rangers and  Flint Town Council last week to give the woodlands, footpaths and Wales Coast path by Flint Castle an autumn tidy.

Dead and dangerous trees were cleared and replaced with hazel, yew and sweet chestnut saplings and views across the estuary were opened up as scrub dogwood was pruned down to make sure everyone could enjoy the spectacular views around Flint Castle.

Three red oaks were added to the woodlands diversity to commemorate the day which was a great success despite the yellow weather warnings.

Sponsored by Flint town council, the Coastal Rangers provided tools equipment, shelter and trees while Vimto brought in 17 volunteers giving over 85 hours of work the equivalent of nearly 12 days of Ranger time.

A fish and chip lunch was had by all provided by the local chip shop.

There was also a birthday cake was washed down by unlimited Vimto, powering everyone up for a busy afternoon creating wildlife habitats piles and dead hedging for winter cover for fungi, mammals and invertebrates.

Flintshire’s Leader and Cabinet Member for Education, Welsh Language, Culture and Leisure, Councillor Ian Roberts, said:

“I would like to thank everyone involved in the volunteer day which has had a positive impact on the environment in Flint.”

“I was glad to hear that people had a good time, despite the weather.”

“Shelter was provided by the trees and woodlands of Flint foreshore and the cover offered by Flint Castle’s walls, with hot drinks all round and the wonderful crew from Vimto’s marketing team made the day productive and fun.”

Marketing Director, Emma Hunt, praised the Coastal Rangers for the day and said:

“At Nichols we are all encouraged to take part in our Day To Make A Difference initiative, making a real difference to local communities. Flint has such a wonderful foreshore and we were pleased to do our bit for the wildlife, people and community of Flint and those using The Wales Coast Path.”

Flintshire Councillor and Mayor of Flint, Michelle Perfect, said:

”Amazing, a great result in some rather poor weather. The woodland and its wildlife will clearly benefit from so much work. I would like to thank the Coastal Rangers and The Vimto team for coming out and keeping going even after the Fish and chips and cake!”

Any corporate groups wanting a team day should contact The Rangers on 07711438127 or countryside@flintshire.gov.uk

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • A541 in Flintshire partially blocked following a collision
  • A “truly a historic moment for dementia research” as data shows new Alzheimer’s drug slows cognitive decline
  • Flintshire school’s foodbank appeal generates huge response


    • Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    A541 in Flintshire partially blocked following a collision

    News

    A “truly a historic moment for dementia research” as data shows new Alzheimer’s drug slows cognitive decline

    News

    Flintshire school’s foodbank appeal generates huge response

    News

    More incentives to join the teaching profession in Wales announced

    News

    Roadworks in Chester suspended for the Christmas period “to keep the festive season running smoothly”

    News

    Wales’ World Cup dream ends with defeat to England

    News

    Estyn Inspection finds Saltney Ferry Primary School in need of ‘significant improvement’

    News

    Cold temperatures in the home linked to worse health outcomes, Public Health Wales report finds

    News

    Cost of living and access to health services impacting unpaid carers’ mental and physical health

    News




    Read 385,052 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn