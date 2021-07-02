Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 2nd Jul 2021

Vauxhall owner set to announce plans to make electric vans at Ellesmere Port factory

The future of Vauxhall’s Ellesmere Port car plant looks set to be secured according to reports.

Vauxhall parent company Stellantis is preparing to announce the production of a new electric van at the Cheshire site, the FT.com states.

An announcement that the site will produce the new model of commercial vehicle is expected next week.

Stellantis is expected to confirm on Tuesday that it will make a new model of commercial vehicle at the factory, which currently builds the Astra estate car.

The FT.com report goes on to say that Stellantis will “invest a sum in the low hundreds of millions of pounds at the site to manufacture electric vans, which are in growing demand thanks to the booming home delivery market.”

“The decision to locate electric van production at Ellesmere Port follows months of talks with the UK government over financial support.”

Read the article in full here (subscription needed) https://www.ft.com/content/abb2233c-1afe-41b2-8478-ef747a419294

 



