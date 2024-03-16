Vaughan Gething will be next First Minister of Wales

Vaughan Gething will become the new First Minister of Wales.

The announcement has just been made in Cardiff, with 51.7%, against 48.3%.

Gething said in his speech said, “We turn a page in the book of our nation’s history, a history that we write together, not just because I have the honour of becoming the first black leader in any European country, but because the generational dial has jumped. Devolution is not something that I have had to get used to, or adapt to, or to apologise for. Devolution, Welsh solutions to our problems and opportunities is in my blood. It’s what I’ve always known through my adult political life.

“That is the same for a growing number of our citizens and I want us to use this moment as a starting point for a more confident march into the future.”

“A march into the future on behalf of a generation that too often is being asked to pick up the pieces and the bill for those who came before them.”

“We can do more. Wales has every right to be confident Yma o Hyd is no longer enough. Of course we’re still here. We have always been here. We always will be. The question for us today is what is next?”

“Can we answer the call to the generation in waiting to deliver the Wales that they want? A Wales that they want to be proud of? Wales that we can all be proud. I believe we can. ”

The voting breakdown released is as follows:

Keir Starmer MP, Leader of the UK Labour Party, said: “Huge congratulations to Vaughan Gething on his election as Leader of the Welsh Labour Party. His appointment as First Minister of Wales, the first Black leader in the UK, will be an historic moment that speaks to the progress and values of modern-day Wales.

“With his many years of experience in the Senedd, I know he will lead a hopeful, ambitious Welsh Labour government, in the face of a tired and failed Tory government in Westminster.

“On behalf of the entire UK Labour Party, we look forward to campaigning with Vaughan in this new chapter for Wales, to deliver Labour governments across Britain.”

Mark Drakeford, former Welsh Labour Leader and First Minister, said: “I congratulate Vaughan on becoming Welsh Labour leader. He will provide the next generation of leadership for the party and I look forward to campaigning with him to deliver the UK Labour government Wales so desperately needs.”

Responding to Vaughan Gething’s election, Andrew Davies MS, Leader of the Welsh Conservatives, said: “While I congratulate him on his victory, Wales can expect more of the same with Vaughan Gething as First Minister.

“Gething has been part of a Labour Welsh Government that has presided over record NHS waiting lists, the steepest decline in educational standards in the UK, the highest business rates in Britain, and is committed to the 20mph speed limit.

“In contrast, the Welsh Conservatives have a plan to save Labour’s lost generation, cut NHS waiting lists, restore business rates relief and get Wales moving.”

Leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats Jane Dodds MS said, “First, I would like to congratulate Vaughan Gething for winning the nomination to become the new First Minister This a bold new beginning for us all, one which could make or break the very future of this country. We need to see a different approach to the issues facing our nation and not the same ‘steady as she goes’ approach taken by Mr Gething predecessors.

“Issues facing rural Wales have, for far too long now, been ignored by Welsh Labour ministers in Cardiff Bay. I respectfully invite Mr Gething to come and visit rural Wales, to see for himself the issues affecting our rural communities and farming industry. We need a government that’s willing to help Wales realise its potential, that’s willing to protect its environment and healthcare system for future generations. The people of Wales want a healthy environment and a thriving NHS, and they want a government that’s willing to lead the way in making this dream a reality.

“My question to Mr Gething is this, are you willing to give the people of Wales what they want?”

Plaid Cymru Leader Rhun ap Iorwerth MS said, “I congratulate Vaughan Gething on winning the Welsh Labour leadership election.

“If elected First Minister on Wednesday as expected, his party’s own record means he inherits significant challenges. He has sat around the Cabinet table and held key portfolios while Wales’s economy has stagnated, NHS waiting lists have grown, and child poverty remains a national scandal. Nothing said during the leadership campaign suggests that we will now see a gear-change in addressing these huge challenges.

“But he also brings his own personal issues. It is a matter of deep concern that we now have an incoming First Minister who before even taking up the highest public office is facing serious allegations and questions about his judgement.

“At the very least, Vaughan Gething should surely return the £200,000 campaign donation which has rightly drawn so much criticism from within his own party and beyond.

“This is not as good as it gets for Wales. The people of Wales deserve a party that has a real vision for the future – one that’s based on fairness and ambition, and that is what a vote for Plaid Cymru can offer.”

First Minister Mark Drakeford announced he was stepping down, prompting this Welsh Labour leadership contest.

Now the result has been announced Mark Drakeford MS will tender his resignation as First Minister to the Senedd and the King. Once the King accepts the resignation, the Senedd is informed.

Nominations then open for the new First Minister from Members of the Senedd, with the Welsh Labour internal contest basically working out which name they will put forward. It is possible for others to be nominated as well, however due to the electoral balance and numbers of members in the Senedd they will not get the support to get them over the line.

If there is more than one person nominated there will be a vote. If there is just the winner of this leadership contest then they are the nominee.

The Llywydd (the Speaker of the Senedd) will then formally write to the King to recommend that the nominee becomes First Minister. The King then, theoretically, appoints the nominee as First Minister formally.

Then the new First Minister will select their own team to Ministerial positions and and a new Cabinet will be formed up.

Then the new First Minister and his Ministers will be a new Welsh Government and get on with the job of running Wales with the devolved powers they hold.