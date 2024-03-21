Vaughan Gething unveils new Welsh Government Cabinet

Wales’ new First Minister, Vaughan Gething, has officially unveiled his new ministerial team.

Announced today, Thursday, 21 March 2024, the reshuffle brings together a government “full of optimism, ambition, and unity.”

Jayne Bryant MS has been appointed as the Minister for Mental Health and Early Years.

This decision highlights the Welsh Government’s commitment to ensuring that the foundational first 1,000 days in the life of every child in Wales are prioritised.

The Cabinet sees the introduction of a new role, with former education minister Jeremy Miles MS – who ran against Gething for the leadership – taking up the mantle as Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy, and the Welsh Language.

Lynne Neagle MS as Cabinet Secretary for Education, and Eluned Morgan retains her role as Cabinet Secretary for Health & Social Care.

Ken Skates MS returns to the Cabinet as Secretary for North Wales and Transport.

Vaughan Gething said: “I’m incredibly proud to bring together a government drawn from all parts of Wales to serve the whole of our nation, with progressive politics at its heart.”

“In particular, I am pleased to appoint a Minister for Mental Health and Early Years to ensure we deliver in the first 1,000 days of the life of every child.

“This ministerial team will answer the call of the generation in waiting, to create a stronger, fairer, greener Wales.”

“We will take action to strengthen our economy by providing opportunities for everyone and being steadfast in our commitment to a just transition to net zero.”

“Our goal to deliver green prosperity is reflected by the creation of a new Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy, and Welsh Language.”

“I believe in a Wales that recognises that we can celebrate our differences and take pride in all those things that draw us together and make us who we are.”

“While there will be many challenges ahead, there are even greater opportunities. I am ambitious about the work this team will do to make Wales an even better place.”

Plaid Cymru Leader Rhun ap Iorwerth said:

“I wish every Minister and Deputy well as they take office and set about addressing significant challenges across all portfolios.”

“A new government must quickly satisfy the people of Wales of its competence and credibility and demonstrate the required conviction to turn the tide on Labour’s record in Wales.”

“The scourge of child poverty, growing waiting lists, falling educational standards and a faltering economy demand fresh thinking and fast action.”

“Today must also be a turning point in the government’s approach to scrutiny. Ministers who are willing to open themselves up to critical challenge and the ideas of others will ensure better government for the people of Wales.”

Responding to Vaughan Gething’s new Welsh Government Cabinet, Andrew RT Davies MS, Leader of the Welsh Conservatives, said:

“This is a continuity cabinet that will simply deliver more of the same in Wales.

“We had hoped that Vaughan would use the chance of a clean slate to scrap Labour’s vanity projects and focus on fixing our broken public services, but it’s clear that he has no intention of doing that.

“While Labour would rather continue to spend precious time, energy and resources putting more politicians in Cardiff Bay, the Welsh Conservatives will focus on the people’s priorities.”

Full Cabinet and Ministers list: