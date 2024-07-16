Vaughan Gething finally publishes evidence which lead to sacking of Hannah Blythyn from Welsh Government

First Minister Vaughan Gething has finally released the ‘evidence’ that led to the dismissal of Delyn MS Hannah Blythyn, the former Minister for Social Partnership from the Welsh Government.

The disclosure comes amid a series of ministerial resignations today aimed at forcing Mr Gething to step down.

Jeremy Miles, Mick Antoniw, Julie James, and Lesley Griffiths have all submitted their letters of resignation to First Minister Vaughan Gething, citing a lack of confidence in his leadership.

Mr Gething has been under huge pressure throughout his short tenure due to donations he received for his leadership campaign from a businessman convicted of an environmental crime for dumping waste on a conservation site.

Last month, he lost a confidence vote in his leadership but refused to step down as First Minister.

He has also been heavily criticised after the sacking of Ms Blythyn, after alleging that she leaked text messages to the media.

Ms Blythyn has always denied being responsible for the leak.

The evidence, published today includes two images. The first is a photograph of a fragment of an iMessage chat from August 2020, involving eleven Welsh Labour Ministers. This photograph was sent to the Welsh Government in May by a journalist seeking a comment on its contents.

Mr Gething explained that while the Welsh Government had previously published this photograph in a redacted form, it is now available to Members without any redaction.

“In the interests of clarity and the accuracy of the debate regarding this matter in the Senedd, I believe it is now right to set out the evidence that led to the decision I took,” he stated.

The second piece of evidence is a corresponding image from the same chat, found on another participant’s phone.

This complete exchange has been submitted to the COVID Inquiry.

The former Minister’s membership in this chat was confirmed by cross-referencing the initials visible in the photograph and the full chat membership. The only missing initials in the image were those of the former Minister for Social Partnership, confirming the image was captured on her phone.

“These two pieces of evidence, taken together, are the reason I have been clear with the Senedd that it can only be an image of the former Minister’s phone,” Gething noted. “I took the difficult decision to ask the former Minister to leave the Government based on this information and the lack of a credible explanation.”

Mr Gething emphasised the responsibility of Ministers to ensure the security of their data.

He noted that regardless of how the photograph came into the journalist’s possession, the image should not have been allowed to be taken.

This breach of confidentiality led to a breakdown of trust among Ministers.

“The Senedd is due to debate a Section 37 motion later this week. Whilst I do not consider the material published today can be required by that motion, in the interests of transparency and given the ongoing interest, I have taken the decision to provide them to Members today,” Gething added.

The source of the messages is still unknown.

The full statement from the First Minister is below: