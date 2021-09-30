Vaccination teams to rollout covid jab to healthy 12-15-year-olds in North Wales from next week

Vaccination teams across North Wales are preparing to rollout the coronavirus vaccine to healthy 12-15-year-olds.

Those in the age group will be contacted in the coming days ahead of the first dose being offered from October 4.

As part of the weekly Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board’s (BCUHB) vaccine update, information has been provided on who is eligible for a first, second and booster dose of the vaccine and how they can receive their jab(s).

Those aged 16+ who wish to have a first dose and those aged 17yrs 9 months who are due a second dose, eight weeks after their first, can drop in to any of the region’s walk in clinics without an appointment.

Alternatively you can contact the COVID-19 Vaccination Contact Centre on 03000 840004 to book an appointment. The lines are open Monday to Friday, 8am to 6pm and Saturday to Sunday, 9am to 1pm.

Advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) on whether a second dose should be offered to those aged 12 – 17yrs 9 months is expected at a later date.

The health board has also begun sending letters to those in this age group, inviting them and their parent/guardian to a vaccination centre from Monday October 4 onwards. Young people in this age group will not be able to attend walk in clinics.

Ffion Johnstone, west area director at BCUHB, said: “There is no need for them or their parents/guardians to contact us to book an appointment as they will be invited by letter when it is their turn.

“A parent or guardian will need to provide consent on behalf of the young person and accompany them when receiving their vaccination.

“At this stage we are not planning to vaccinate this age group in school-based clinics, but we will keep this under review.

“It’s important that young people and their parents/guardian make an informed decision about vaccination, based on information from trusted sources, such as Public Health Wales.

“Further useful information can also be found on the websites of the BBC, Public Health England, and the British Society for Immunology.

“For answers to frequently asked questions about vaccinating 12-15-year-olds, please visit our website.

“Advice from the JCVI on whether a second dose should be offered to this age group is expected at a later date.”

The JCVI recommends that the following individuals should be offered a third dose COVID-19 booster vaccine, if a minimum of six months have passed since their second dose:

those living in residential care homes for older adults;

all adults aged 50 years or over;

frontline health and social care workers;

all those aged 16 to 49 years with underlying health conditions that put them at higher risk of severe COVID-19 (as set out in the Green Book), and adult carers; and

adult household contacts of immunosuppressed individuals.

“We have begun to send invitation letters and text message reminders to those eligible. If you’re eligible, please note that you will not be able to attend our walk in clinics without an appointment, and there is no need for you to contact us to book an appointment. You will be invited by letter when it is your turn.

Ms Johnstone said: “If you have any concerns about receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, please still attend your appointment so we can take the time to discuss these with you before you make a decision on whether or not to go ahead with vaccination.

“Alternatively, please email our COVID-19 Vaccination Clinical advisors at BCU.CovidVaccineClinicalAdvisor@wales.nhs.uk.”