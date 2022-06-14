Used cooking oil being targeted by thieves in Flintshire

Police are warning pubs, restaurants and takeaways to check security around the storing of waste cooking oil following a growing number of thefts.

With spiralling fuel costs, used cooking oil has been targeted by organised criminals in other parts of the UK to use in diesel cars.

On Monday two men tried to take oil from a restaurant in Broughton, they claimed to be from the Environmental Agency, staff checked their ID “which was clearly not genuine” and sent them packing.

North Wales Police, Design out crime officer Kelsey Reed said: “With the rising costs of fuel across the country, we are seeing thefts of cooking oil and an increase on suspicious activity surrounding this.”

“Yesterday, we had an incident where 2 males approached a restaurant in Broughton claiming to be from the Environmental Agency there to collect their waste cooking oil.”

“Luckily the staff member was aware of fraudsters making these claims, asked for ID which was clearly not genuine and sent them away.”

“Cooking oil is sought after to be used in the production of Biodiesel.”

“Please be mindful should this relate to your business, of where your cooking oil is stored and the security measures around your property due to the increase in thefts.”

“Any suspicious incidents like this, report to 101. If you are unsure if they are genuine, contact your regular waste oil collector to confirm.”

Any information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 quoting the same reference number.