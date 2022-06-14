Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 14th Jun 2022

Updated: Tue 14th Jun

Used cooking oil being targeted by thieves in Flintshire

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police are warning pubs, restaurants and takeaways to check security around the storing of waste cooking oil following a growing number of thefts.

With spiralling fuel costs, used cooking oil has been targeted by organised criminals in other parts of the UK to use in diesel cars.

On Monday two men tried to take oil from a restaurant in Broughton, they claimed to be from the Environmental Agency, staff checked their ID “which was clearly not genuine” and sent them packing.

North Wales Police, Design out crime officer Kelsey Reed said: “With the rising costs of fuel across the country, we are seeing thefts of cooking oil and an increase on suspicious activity surrounding this.”

“Yesterday, we had an incident where 2 males approached a restaurant in Broughton claiming to be from the Environmental Agency there to collect their waste cooking oil.”

“Luckily the staff member was aware of fraudsters making these claims, asked for ID which was clearly not genuine and sent them away.”

“Cooking oil is sought after to be used in the production of Biodiesel.”

“Please be mindful should this relate to your business, of where your cooking oil is stored and the security measures around your property due to the increase in thefts.”

“Any suspicious incidents like this, report to 101. If you are unsure if they are genuine, contact your regular waste oil collector to confirm.”

Any information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 quoting the same reference number.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Welsh Government unveils ambitious plan to eliminate new HIV infections and end stigma in Wales

News

Flint Community Fridge goes from strength to strength and is now looking for new volunteers

News

Police appeal for help in finding missing man from Chester last seen on Monday

News

Warning of long delays on A55 from Broughton to Chester due to roadworks

News

Video: Large fire and rescue response to fire at Grosvenor Garden Centre

News

Charity’s friendship and relationship services in Flintshire seeks new volunteers

News

Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama come to Theatr Clwyd this month with Dionne Bennett

News

End to Friday prison releases to cut crime and make streets safer

News

Party in the Park: Five great acts to perform at Greenfield Valley later this month

News





Read 448,580 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn