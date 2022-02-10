US Air Force B-52 bomber spotted overhead on way to RAF Fairford

A US Air Force B-52 bomber was spotted overhead this morning heading for RAF Fairford.

Four B-52s set off from their Minot Air Base in North Dakota around 2am GMT.

One of the huge bombers was spotted on flight tracking maps just before 11am over the Dee Estuary before passing close to the Wales, England border.

You don’t get one these flying over the Dee Estuary that often. A B-52 Bomber on the way to RAF Fairford pic.twitter.com/Fphx5iSfGM — DEESIDE.com (@DeesideDotCom) February 10, 2022

JTW Aviation Images tweeted photographs of the B-52 call sign ‘Hate 14’ taken from Wrexham.

B-52’s are deploying to the UK shortly as part of a ‘Bomber Task Force’ training mission to “familiarise themselves” with European airspace.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS | U.S. Air Force B-52 bombers will shortly be deploying to the United Kingdom. Aircraft are expected to arrive over the coming days. pic.twitter.com/JH2kLOUYqd — George Allison (@geoallison) February 7, 2022

Had to zoom in through some haze at 600mm, but delighted to able to catch a glimpse of “HATE 14” B-52H overhead the house @wrexham on the way to RAF Fairford for the BTF. @TeamMinot #Fairford #B52 pic.twitter.com/L7GL4whxNg — JTW Aviation Images (@JTWAviationImag) February 10, 2022

US Air Force says: “The B-52H Stratofortress is a long-range, heavy bomber that can perform a variety of missions.

The bomber is capable of flying at high subsonic speeds at altitudes of up to 50,000 feet (15,166.6 meters).

It can carry nuclear or precision guided conventional ordnance with worldwide precision navigation capability.”

NEW: US Airforce B52 bomber arrives at RAF Fairford. First of 4 expected today as part of the Bomber Taskforce. Officially training exercise but also a show of force with rising tensions in #ukraine @itvnews pic.twitter.com/sdIPj3tZxM — Rupert Evelyn (@rupertevelyn) February 10, 2022

US Air Force website states: “In a conventional conflict, the B-52 can perform strategic attack, close-air support, air interdiction, offensive counter-air and maritime operations.

B-52s are equipped with advanced targeting pods. Targeting pods provide improved long-range target detection, identification and continuous stabilized surveillance for all missions, including close air support of ground forces.

The advanced targeting and image processing technology significantly increases the combat effectiveness of the B-52 during day, night and less than ideal weather conditions when attacking ground targets with a variety of standoff weapons (e.g., laser-guided bombs, conventional bombs and GPS-guided weapons).

The use of aerial refuelling gives the B-52 a range limited only by aircrew endurance. It has an unrefueled combat range in excess of 8,800 miles (14,080 kilometres).”