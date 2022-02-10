Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 10th Feb 2022

Updated: Thu 10th Feb

US Air Force B-52 bomber spotted overhead on way to RAF Fairford

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A US Air Force B-52 bomber was spotted overhead this morning heading for RAF Fairford.

Four B-52s set off from their Minot Air Base in North Dakota around 2am GMT.

One of the huge bombers was spotted on flight tracking maps just before 11am over the Dee Estuary before passing close to the Wales, England border.

JTW Aviation Images tweeted photographs of the B-52 call sign ‘Hate 14’ taken from Wrexham.

B-52’s are deploying to the UK shortly as part of a ‘Bomber Task Force’ training mission to “familiarise themselves” with European airspace.

 

US Air Force says: “The B-52H Stratofortress is a long-range, heavy bomber that can perform a variety of missions.

The bomber is capable of flying at high subsonic speeds at altitudes of up to 50,000 feet (15,166.6 meters).

It can carry nuclear or precision guided conventional ordnance with worldwide precision navigation capability.”

 

US Air Force website states: “In a conventional conflict, the B-52 can perform strategic attack, close-air support, air interdiction, offensive counter-air and maritime operations.

B-52s are equipped with advanced targeting pods. Targeting pods provide improved long-range target detection, identification and continuous stabilized surveillance for all missions, including close air support of ground forces.

The advanced targeting and image processing technology significantly increases the combat effectiveness of the B-52 during day, night and less than ideal weather conditions when attacking ground targets with a variety of standoff weapons (e.g., laser-guided bombs, conventional bombs and GPS-guided weapons).

The use of aerial refuelling gives the B-52 a range limited only by aircrew endurance. It has an unrefueled combat range in excess of 8,800 miles (14,080 kilometres).”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Work on a new Early Years extension at Ysgol Brynffordd completed

News

New transport commission to develop ‘pipeline’ of transport schemes for north Wales announced

News

Plans for a new £15 million care home in Flint moves a step closer

News

Police appeal for help locating a 24 year old with links to Flintshire area

News

Concerns over empty buses in Flintshire following passenger drop

News

Wales’ First Minister Mark Drakeford tests positive for Covid

News

Fire crews rescue horse from a Shotwick field after becoming trapped up to its shoulders in mud

News

Deeside based Redrow posts record first-half revenue

News

Kickstart Job Opportunity with Bailey Hill Project in Mold

News





Read 398,585 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn