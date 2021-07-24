“Urgent” missing person appeal launched by police to locate 80 year old woman from Mold

Police have issued the above image as part of an urgent missing person appeal.

Officers said, “We urgently need your help to find 80-yr-old Patricia, also known as Pat, who is missing from Mold.”

“Described as 5ft 4″, short grey hair and wears rimless glasses. Last seen wearing black trousers, pink cardigan & pink t-shirt.”

Any information is urged to be called through to police quoting reference Z107387.