Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 24th Jul 2021

“Urgent” missing person appeal launched by police to locate 80 year old woman from Mold

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police have issued the above image as part of an urgent missing person appeal.

Officers said, “We urgently need your help to find 80-yr-old Patricia, also known as Pat, who is missing from Mold.”

“Described as 5ft 4″, short grey hair and wears rimless glasses. Last seen wearing black trousers, pink cardigan & pink t-shirt.”

Any information is urged to be called through to police quoting reference Z107387.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Shortlist announced for Gladstone’s Library Writers in Residence award which returns for 11th year

News

Tourist population boom putting strain on health service and Delta variant spread warn Betsi chiefs

News

Almost half of inmates at North Wales prison refused Covid vaccination

News

Calls for an Olympic sized swimming pool for the north of Wales

News

‘We’ve had enough’: North Wales Police Federation secretary hits out over pay freeze

News

Praise for Arriva Wales bus driver who showed ‘act of heroism’ in rescuing crash victim

News

Deeside based recycling firm Recyclan ambitious plans to create more than 200 jobs

News

Flintshire quarry expansion plans backed despite concerns over road safety and houses cracking

News

Very heavy traffic on A55 and A494 through Deeside following a collision

News





Read 394,459 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn