Urgent appeal for foster homes for cats from North Wales RSPCA animal centre

RSPCA Bryn-y-Maen Animal Centre – based in Upper Colwyn Bay – is urgently looking for new foster carers to join their team to help care for cats and kittens who are not quite ready for rehoming – or who would benefit from being in a home environment.

The animals at the centre are brought in by the RSPCA inspectorate, with many of them having experienced cruelty or neglect.

Deputy animal centre manager Rachel Gibbs said: “Foster carers do hugely important voluntary work for the RSPCA, in what many say is a hugely rewarding experience which is vital for our animal welfare work.

“The current cats we have looking for foster homes will need quiet homes without young children and with a spare room to start them off. They would have to have no other pets and would be within an hour of the centre for veterinary appointments.

“If you would like to express an interest, we’d love to hear from you.”

Animals like the wonderful Heathcliff (pictured above) have benefited greatly from being in a foster home.

When he first came into the care of the RSPCA he was a timid and nervous cat.

“He was such a worried boy when he first came to us,” said Rachel.

“But thanks to being in a foster home, his life was just improved so much by being able to be with one of our wonderful carers until we found the right place for him.”

He was with one foster carer between October and February before Heathcliff found love and was adopted on Valentine’s Day.

Rachel said: “We have had some lovely feedback from Heathcliff’s new owner and we are pleased to say he has settled in so well and already become an important part of his new family.

“By having that initial special home setting, Heathcliff has adapted to his furever home wonderfully. We are just delighted.”

If you feel you could offer a temporary home to a cat, please get in touch by emailing brynymaen@rspca.org.uk

To help the RSPCA continue rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming animals in desperate need of care please visit our website or call our donation line on 0300 123 8181.