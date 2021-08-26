Urban wildflower meadows flourish in Flintshire

Urban wildflower meadows which are creating areas for biodiversity throughout Flintshire are flourishing.

One such wildflower meadow in Flint was visited recently by Flintshire council leader, Cllr Ian Roberts, local member Cllr Michelle Perfect and Regional MS Carolyn Thomas, who was instrumental in developing this programme when she was Cabinet Member for Streetscene and Countryside with the local authority.

These urban wildflower meadows create a colourful area of interest for residents as well as much needed habitat for bees, butterflies and insects.

Councillor Roberts said: “It was pleasing to see the work which has been done in creating an area for biodiversity.”

”Wildflower meadows offer an attractive habitat for everyone to enjoy.”

“We have replicated this in other areas of the county, working with town and community councils and volunteers as it takes careful management to sustain it.”

The Coronation Meadow at County Hall in Mold has been under conservation management for over 6 years in partnership with theNorth Wales Wildlife Trust.

This work was funded by a Welsh Government grant through the Local Places 4 Nature Fund in 2020 and additional funding was secured to be able to continue this year, concentrating on creating wildflower sites on our urban transport network.

The projects are focussed on improving biodiversity value of places where people live, commute and work.

Through an additional grant funding project Local Nature Partnerships Cymru, we now have been able to map 80 wildflower sites across our road network.

This work complements our reduced mowing regimes and reduced use of weed killers – an alternative non chemical weed control method is now used at targeted sites with positive results.