Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 26th Aug 2021

Urban wildflower meadows flourish in Flintshire

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Urban wildflower meadows which are creating areas for biodiversity throughout Flintshire are flourishing.

One such wildflower meadow in Flint was visited recently by Flintshire council leader, Cllr Ian Roberts, local member Cllr Michelle Perfect and Regional MS Carolyn Thomas, who was instrumental in developing this programme when she was Cabinet Member for Streetscene and Countryside with the local authority.

These urban wildflower meadows create a colourful area of interest for residents as well as much needed habitat for bees, butterflies and insects.

Councillor Roberts said: “It was pleasing to see the work which has been done in creating an area for biodiversity.”

”Wildflower meadows offer an attractive habitat for everyone to enjoy.”

“We have replicated this in other areas of the county, working with town and community councils and volunteers as it takes careful management to sustain it.”

The Coronation Meadow at County Hall in Mold has been under conservation management for over 6 years in partnership with theNorth Wales Wildlife Trust.

This work was funded by a Welsh Government grant through the Local Places 4 Nature Fund in 2020 and additional funding was secured to be able to continue this year, concentrating on creating wildflower sites on our urban transport network.

The projects are focussed on improving biodiversity value of places where people live, commute and work.

Through an additional grant funding project Local Nature Partnerships Cymru, we now have been able to map 80 wildflower sites across our road network.

This work complements our reduced mowing regimes and reduced use of weed killers – an alternative non chemical weed control method is now used at targeted sites with positive results.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Transport for Wales launches public survey that will help future planning following covid-19 pandemic

News

Wales to send £7.2m of PPE equipment to Namibia to help in the global fight against COVID-19

News

Have your say on potential changes to taxes on second homes and holiday lets

News

Funding for new PCSOs welcomed by Delyn MS

News

Flintshire politician hits out at ‘sheer gall’ of Rob Roberts over MP’s ‘coward’ jibe

News

Plans to turn former Buckley bank into Thai restaurant receive green light

News

Pupils in Wales asked to take two Covid self tests in week leading up to their first day back

News

Reports of a burst water main ‘affecting the water supply’ in Deeside

News

Health Minister: Children and young people in Wales to be removed from shielding list

News





Read 335,954 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn