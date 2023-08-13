Uptick in police activity around Deeside explained – “Its nothing to worry about”
Deeside residents have been witnessing a heightened police presence over the weekend, as North Flintshire neighbourhood police team have been looking for “wanted” suspects.
The team’s visible operations around Shotton High Street and Connah’s Quay have been noticed by local residents.
One local took to the Connah’s Quay Facebook page, writing, “What’s going on down Shotton way?”
“Counted 9 police cars and 3 more unmarked screaming through traffic just now from all directions.”
The public has been reassured that the increased activity is part of police teams’ dedication to enhancing safety and security in the area.
Their focus is on locating and apprehending individuals who are wanted.
One suspect who is currently outstanding is Lee Kutryk, police say he is likely to be in the Deeside area.
Posting on social media, the force has urged any members of the public who sight Kutryk to call 999 immediately.
The police’s message to the community is clear: they would like to make the local area “a safer place.”
