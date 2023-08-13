Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 13th Aug 2023

Uptick in police activity around Deeside explained – “Its nothing to worry about”

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Deeside residents have been witnessing a heightened police presence over the weekend, as North Flintshire neighbourhood police team have been looking for “wanted” suspects. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The team’s visible operations around Shotton High Street and Connah’s Quay have been noticed by local residents. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

One local took to the Connah’s Quay Facebook page, writing, “What’s going on down Shotton way?” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Counted 9 police cars and 3 more unmarked screaming through traffic just now from all directions.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The public has been reassured that the increased activity is part of police teams’ dedication to enhancing safety and security in the area. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Their focus is on locating and apprehending individuals who are wanted. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

One suspect who is currently outstanding is Lee Kutryk, police say he is likely to be in the Deeside area. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Posting on social media, the force has urged any members of the public who sight Kutryk to call 999 immediately. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​


The police’s message to the community is clear: they would like to make the local area “a safer place.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Flintshire’s British Open Blind Golf Champion Stuart Hutcheson narrowly misses historic double
  • Welsh Government takes step to eradicate profits in child care
  • Campaign launched to end illegal fox hunting on Wales’s national parks

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Flintshire’s British Open Blind Golf Champion Stuart Hutcheson narrowly misses historic double

    News

    Welsh Government takes step to eradicate profits in child care

    News

    Campaign launched to end illegal fox hunting on Wales’s national parks

    News

    New service launched to help young victims of crime in North Wales

    News

    Groundbreaking accessibility initiative launches on World Elephant Day at Chester Zoo

    News

    Animal behaviour specialist and North Wales pet retailer join forces for UK-first dog play expo

    News

    Writers and Readers Unite: Gladfest 2023 in Hawarden

    News

    TV farmer Gareth Wyn Jones calls for adoption of Snowdonia’s wild ponies

    News

    North Wales farms pioneer green initiatives to tackle climate crisis

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn