Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 10th Jun 2022

Updated: Fri 10th Jun

Update from North Wales Fire Service on incident in Flint on Thursday night

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

North Wales Fire Service has given an update on an incident in Flint on Thursday night.

The incident involved an electrical fault in an extractor fan at one of the tower blocks in the town.

Residents were asked to keep windows and doors closed due to an “incident” near Holywell Road, Flint.

In a post on social media at 8.43pm, North Wales Fire and Rescue  Service said, “Our crews are currently dealing with an incident on Holywell Road,Flint – Please avoid the area. ”

“All residents to remain inside with windows and doors closed. We are working to bring the incident under control as soon as possible.”

A North Wales Fire Service spokesperson said: “We were called to this incident at 19.55hrs yesterday evening – 3 appliances and an aerial ladder platform attended which is the predetermined response for this high rise building.”

“The incident involved an electrical fault in an extractor fan and this was isolated. None of the residential flats within the building were affected.”

“The stop was called in at 21.18hrs.”

“An officer from Flintshire county council also attended.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Queuing traffic on the A550 near Queensferry roundabout following a collision

News

Politicians call for restructure of North Wales health board saying “it’s time for change and it’s time for new solutions”

News

M56 closed near Manchester airport following collision and vehicle fire

News

Purple plaque to honour one of the first female MPs for Wales to unveiled in Flint today

News

Look, no hands! Watch as dangerous drivers are caught on film by officers in unmarked HGV

News

£4m fuel voucher scheme announced to help most vulnerable in Wales with soaring energy bills

News

Dandy’s celebrating Wales World Cup qualification by giving local primary schools £250 each of products for sports pitches

News

County Lines drug arrests in Deeside and Merseyside today following joint operation

News

Fire Service say incident in Holywell Road Flint has been dealt with

News





Read 427,927 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn