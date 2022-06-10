Update from North Wales Fire Service on incident in Flint on Thursday night

North Wales Fire Service has given an update on an incident in Flint on Thursday night.

The incident involved an electrical fault in an extractor fan at one of the tower blocks in the town.

Residents were asked to keep windows and doors closed due to an “incident” near Holywell Road, Flint.

In a post on social media at 8.43pm, North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said, “Our crews are currently dealing with an incident on Holywell Road,Flint – Please avoid the area. ”

“All residents to remain inside with windows and doors closed. We are working to bring the incident under control as soon as possible.”

A North Wales Fire Service spokesperson said: “We were called to this incident at 19.55hrs yesterday evening – 3 appliances and an aerial ladder platform attended which is the predetermined response for this high rise building.”

“The incident involved an electrical fault in an extractor fan and this was isolated. None of the residential flats within the building were affected.”

“The stop was called in at 21.18hrs.”

“An officer from Flintshire county council also attended.”