Unsure what to do after leaving school? Flintshire’s drop-in events may help
Fresh out of school and uncertain about your career path?
Flintshire’s Communities for Work Plus, Jobcentre Plus, and Careers Wales are joining forces this summer to guide individuals in finding employment, training, volunteering opportunities, and apprenticeships.
Starting from 10th August, a series of drop-in events have been scheduled across the county to offer advice, guidance, and ideas on the next steps you could take to launch a promising career.
The initiative aims to enhance the employability of those not currently engaged in employment, education, or training and who may face complex barriers to entering the workforce.
Scheduled Events:
- 10th August, 11 am – 1 pm at Holywell Town Market
- 16th August, 11 am – 1 pm at Mold Market (Daniel Owen Square)
- 30th August, 11 am – 1 pm Broughton Park (outside Costa Coffee)
The initiative is part of the Welsh Government programme ‘Communities for Work Plus’.
With a dedicated team available across Flintshire, they provide one-to-one mentoring and advice as a community-based advisory service. Their mission is to boost the prospects of those seeking to enter the world of work.
This collaboration between Flintshire authorities is not just about job placement; it’s about building a bridge between uncertainty and success.
It’s an opportunity to engage with mentors who understand the local employment landscape, receive personalized advice, and explore various career pathways.
To learn more or get involved in this supportive community, contact Janiene Davies or Nia Parry at Communities For Work Plus via email at janiene.davies@flintshire.gov.uk or nia.parry@flintshire.gov.uk.
