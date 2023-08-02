Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 2nd Aug 2023

Unsure what to do after leaving school? Flintshire’s drop-in events may help

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Fresh out of school and uncertain about your career path? ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Flintshire’s Communities for Work Plus, Jobcentre Plus, and Careers Wales are joining forces this summer to guide individuals in finding employment, training, volunteering opportunities, and apprenticeships. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Starting from 10th August, a series of drop-in events have been scheduled across the county to offer advice, guidance, and ideas on the next steps you could take to launch a promising career. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The initiative aims to enhance the employability of those not currently engaged in employment, education, or training and who may face complex barriers to entering the workforce. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Scheduled Events: ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

  • 10th August, 11 am – 1 pm at Holywell Town Market
  • 16th August, 11 am – 1 pm at Mold Market (Daniel Owen Square)
  • 30th August, 11 am – 1 pm Broughton Park (outside Costa Coffee)

The initiative is part of the Welsh Government programme ‘Communities for Work Plus’. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

With a dedicated team available across Flintshire, they provide one-to-one mentoring and advice as a community-based advisory service. Their mission is to boost the prospects of those seeking to enter the world of work. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This collaboration between Flintshire authorities is not just about job placement; it’s about building a bridge between uncertainty and success. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

It’s an opportunity to engage with mentors who understand the local employment landscape, receive personalized advice, and explore various career pathways. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

To learn more or get involved in this supportive community, contact Janiene Davies or Nia Parry at Communities For Work Plus via email at janiene.davies@flintshire.gov.uk or nia.parry@flintshire.gov.uk. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

  ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Energy-from-waste operator Enfinium plans carbon capture at Deeside’s Parc Adfer
  • Sychdyn: Woman suffers ‘potentially life-threatening injuries’ following collision
  • Flint’s free coffee mornings: Brewing community connections and combating loneliness

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Energy-from-waste operator Enfinium plans carbon capture at Deeside’s Parc Adfer

    News

    Sychdyn: Woman suffers ‘potentially life-threatening injuries’ following collision

    News

    Flint’s free coffee mornings: Brewing community connections and combating loneliness

    News

    E-fit images of two men police want to speak to following an incident in Penyffordd

    News

    Asda becomes first supermarket in the UK to publish daily local fuel prices online

    News

    Frustrated Borderlands Line commuters can track late trains in real time thanks to new TfW map

    News

    Breastfeeding breakthrough: Flintshire mum’s heartfelt praise for Wrexham hospital’s life-changing team

    News

    DVLA introduces new online account service for motorists

    News

    Updated: Serious collision closes A5119 in Sychdyn: Police advise drivers to use alternative routes

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn