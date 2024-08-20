Uninsured Flintshire driver caught on phone then tests positive for cannabis

A driver in Flintshire is facing a likely driving ban after a routine traffic stop revealed multiple alleged offences.

North Flintshire Police pulled the man over after spotting him using his mobile phone while driving.

Upon further investigation, officers discovered that the driver was uninsured.

Adding to his problems, the driver tested positive for cannabis during a roadside drug test.

Officers seized the vehicle and issued two traffic tickets, which are expected to lead to a driving ban.

Blood samples have been sent to the lab for further analysis.

Should the results confirm cannabis levels above the legal limit, the driver will be disqualified from driving for at least a year.

In a Facebook post, North Flintshire Police commented, “Oh dear, spotted the male driver of this vehicle on his phone. He was stopped, turns out he’s not insured.”

“And then he tested positive on the roadside for cannabis.”

“Vehicle seized, 2 x Traffic tickets which will likely get them banned, and blood sample sent to the lab.”

“If the results return over the limit, they will be disqualified from driving for at least a year.”