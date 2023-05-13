UK TV Stars and stand up royalty announced as Cheshire festival’s headline acts for three day comedy stage

The third edition of the Cheshire-based festival, Deva Fest, has unveiled a stellar line-up for its three-day comedy stage this August. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The event promises to offer a hearty dose of humour, featuring some of the biggest and most promising comedians from across the UK. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Set against the picturesque backdrop of Cholmondeley Castle, the festival has already gained attention with its announced music line-up of household names including Will Young, Fleur East, Morcheeba, Starsailor, Five, and Feeder. Following the founder’s aspiration to make this year’s event “bigger and better than ever,” the comedy stage line-up has not fallen short. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A total of ten acts have been announced so far for the Deva Laughs comedy tent, with performances scheduled each evening between 6pm and 9pm. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The host for the comedy stage will be the well-known stand-up comic and co-host of the Get Onto This podcast, Danny McLoughlin, who will be introducing the acts and adding his own comedic flair in between. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The line-up comprises established comedians and emerging talents. Friday’s programme will feature Pheonix Nights’ Justin Moorhouse, Xtra Factor and Never Mind the Buzzocks’ Matt Richardson, and comedian and actress Hayley Ellis. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The following day will see performances by Hot Water Comedy Club and Joker Tour’s Paul Smith, Live at the Apollo star Brennan Reece, and rising star Scott Bennett. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Rounding off the festival on Sunday will be BBC Three’s Man Like Mobeen’s Tez Ilyas, North West Comedian of the Year 2023 winner Nina Gilligan, and WTB podcast host Allyson June Smith. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We’re thrilled to finally reveal our comedy stage line up and it really is a doozy!” exclaimed Philip Marston, founder of Deva Fest. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We’re also delighted we’ve managed to nab scouse funny man, Paul Smith, and multi-award-winning stand-up, Matt Richardson, among others. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

We can’t wait to welcome everyone to our Deva Laughs Comedy stage, the line-up is set to be funnier than ever before.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

To accommodate the festival’s rise in popularity, the comedy stage will be hosted in a larger marquee in 2023, promising a not-to-miss event. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The festival takes pride in being family-friendly, ensuring provisions are in place so attendees are aware of the content of each act, ranging from PG to explicit. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This year’s Deva Fest, running from 11th to 13th August, will feature an array of family-friendly entertainment, including a free-to-use fairground, live performers, a circus tent, on-site water sports, and a range of hand-picked street food stalls. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Ticketholders will also have access to shuttle buses from nearby cities throughout the weekend, and return weekend coach transfers from Manchester, Liverpool, Warrington, Wallasey, and Crewe, in partnership with Tuned in Travel. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

For those travelling by car, free on-site parking is available all weekend. Festival-goers have a range of ticket options, including day tickets and weekend camping and glamping tickets. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

More acts are expected to be announced in the coming weeks to complete the line-up for what is set to be an unforgettable festival experience. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

For further information and to view the full line-up, visit the Deva Fest website. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Deva Fest is a testament to the vibrant cultural scene in Cheshire, promising a unique blend of comedy, music, and diverse entertainment, making it the place to be this August. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​