Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 29th Apr 2022

UK energy debt reaches £1 billion with about one in four customers in debt to their supplier

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Latest research has found that in the wake of the ongoing energy crisis, the amount of money that households owe their energy supplier has doubled in the past year to £1 billion, with 23% now in debt to their supplier.

Uswitch has said that the number of households in debt to their supplier has risen by half (52%) compared to this time last year, with six million homes owing £188 on average to their energy provider.

This number is over two million higher than at any point since 2018, and the average debt is 54% higher than it was in 2019.

While nearly 11 million households (38%) have a collective £1.4 billion in credit with their supplier, the overall figure is £500 million lower than in 2021, indicating that rising prices may have made it harder for people to build up a credit surplus.

That said, those in credit should be better prepared for the expected price hikes in the autumn.

Justina Miltienyte, energy policy expert at Uswitch.com, said: “Higher prices over the winter has meant we are seeing many more people in energy debt at a time when they should be building up their credit again.

“This means that households across the country are likely to see their direct debits rise so they can begin to pay back what is owed, making it tough to prepare for future increases.

“The reality is that the situation is going to get far worse in October when we expect another price rise, so it’s important to take control of your energy use now.

“If you do not have a smart meter, record your meter readings regularly and submit them to your supplier so your bills are as accurate as possible.

“If you are in credit, it’s probably best to leave the money with your supplier to act as a buffer in the autumn and winter.

“If you are behind on your bill payments, or your energy account is going into debt, speak to your provider as soon as possible as they may be able to help you find a solution.”

 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Police seize number of firearms following raid on Deeside address

News

Car hits statue outside Chester Town Hall

News

Paramedic swaps Flintshire for Africa on aid mission

News

Parents warned to look out for symptoms of scarlet fever as cases rise Chester

News

Students revamp garden area to promote outdoor learning at Flint High School

News

Around 8000 troops including Royal Welsh Battlegroup to take part in biggest deployment in Europe since the Cold war

News

Over £2m available for projects to help cut carbon emissions in Wales’ health service

News

Adorable twin red-bellied lemurs born at Chester Zoo

News

Cost of living crisis: People forced to skip meals to feed their children as food bank usage increases

News





Read 388,112 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn