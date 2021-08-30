UK devolved Governments express “grave concerns” over planned £20 Universal Credit cut and call for reversal

The UK’s three devolved administrations have called on the UK Government to reverse a planned cut to the £20 a week Universal Credit uplift given to help struggling families during the pandemic.

A letter has been sent to the UK Government’s Secretary of State for the Department of Work and Pensions, Thérèse Coffey, expressing “grave concerns” regarding plans to withdraw the £20-per-week increase.

As it stands, the UK Government is set to slash benefits by £20 a week – equivalent to £1,040 a year – from 6 October.

The exact date people will see the cut kick in will depend on the day they get their Universal Credit payment.

For many, this means September will be the last month they see their benefits paid at existing levels.

If the planned cut goes ahead, it will hit nearly six million people on Universal Credit.

More than a third (38%) of those who’ll see their income hit are already in employment, while one in six (16%) are under 25.

The letter – jointly signed by the Welsh Government’s Minister for Social Justice Jane Hutt, Scottish Government’s Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, Housing and Local Government Shona Robison, and the Northern Ireland Executive’s Minister for Communities Deidre Hargey – says: