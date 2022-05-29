Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 29th May 2022

UK announces RAF and Royal Navy support to Qatar World Cup 2022

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

The UK has announced its commitment to helping Qatar deliver a safe and secure FIFA World Cup 2022.

The announcement coincides with this week’s visit by the Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani to the UK, where he met with the Prime Minister.

The Ministry of Defence will support Qatar with military capabilities to counter terrorism and other threats to the tournament.

It will include maritime security support from the Royal Navy, advanced venue search training, operational planning and command and control support, and further specialist advice.

The Joint Typhoon Squadron, also known as 12 Squadron, is based at RAF Coningsby and is operated by RAF and QEAF personnel.

During the deployment they will support counter-terrorism efforts through air security operations.

Since their formation as a joint squadron in June 2020, 12 Squadron have exercised regularly in Qatar and the World Cup deployment co-insides with a pre-planned deployment.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace MP said: “Making sure citizens from across the world can enjoy attending the World Cup, Britain and Qatar will join forces to provide air policing in the skies above the tournament.”

“I am delighted that our joint squadron with the Qatari Emiri Air Force of Typhoons will patrol the airspace during the tournament.”

The Mod says that “Defence cooperation with Qatar has been long standing. Qatar remains the only partner with whom the RAF operates joint squadrons – 11 Squadron Qatari Emiri Air Force, the Joint Hawk Training Squadron at RAF Leeming, and 12 Squadron, the Joint Typhoon Squadron at RAF Coningsby.”

“The partnerships aim to provide RAF personnel with access to increased aircraft flying hours, give the Qatari Emiri Air Force access to world-class RAF accredited training, and see long-term investment in RAF infrastructure and training facilities.”

[Image: qatar 2022]

 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Two North East Wales farms go on market with combined asking price of nearly £3.5m

News

First minister content that “doctors and nurses on the ward” make visiting policy decisions rather than government

News

Community Council given “buy it or lose it” ultimatum over Flintshire village church

News

NSPCC Cymru to raise awareness of the charity’s work and child protection at National Eisteddfod

News

Connah’s Quay power station team taking on the Three Peak Challenge to raise funds for Flintshire Foodbank

News

Welsh pandemic response ‘paused’ but ‘not abandoned’

News

Flintshire’s Local Development Plan could be approved by October under updated timeline

News

Police appeal for help locating two cows missing from near Mold

News

Last chance to nominate Flintshire community heroes for major National Lottery award

News





Read 410,097 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn