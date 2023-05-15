Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 15th May 2023

Udder Chaos: Group of rogue cows invade A55 at Dobshill

Drivers on the A55 in Dobshill, found themselves held up on Sunday by an unexpected roadblock  – a group of rogue cows. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In a playful Facebook post, the North Wales Roads Police team recounted their unusual task of swapping “white hats for a flat cap and a pair of wellies” in a bid to deal with the bovine intervention. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The cows, who had strayed from their pasture and onto the A55, were reportedly “not for Moooooving,” causing delays for motorists. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

However, police handled the situation with good humour, apologising for the hold-up and jesting, “pull the udder one I hear you cry.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

With assistance from “expert cow whisperers,” the police managed to coax the adventurous cows back into their field, promising fresh grass to munch on – a trick that seemingly worked. After the escapade, the A55 was declared all clear and reopened for travel. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

While acknowledging the lighter side of the incident, the police also took the opportunity to remind the public of the importance of safety. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

They noted, “On a serious note, we understand your frustrations with a full closure. However, for your safety and the animals, it had to be done.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The North Wales Roads Police team signed off their update on a whimsical note: “Anyway we’re milking this now… Enjoy the rest of your weekend, and drive safe.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

