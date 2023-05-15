Udder Chaos: Group of rogue cows invade A55 at Dobshill
Drivers on the A55 in Dobshill, found themselves held up on Sunday by an unexpected roadblock – a group of rogue cows.
In a playful Facebook post, the North Wales Roads Police team recounted their unusual task of swapping “white hats for a flat cap and a pair of wellies” in a bid to deal with the bovine intervention.
The cows, who had strayed from their pasture and onto the A55, were reportedly “not for Moooooving,” causing delays for motorists.
However, police handled the situation with good humour, apologising for the hold-up and jesting, “pull the udder one I hear you cry.”
With assistance from “expert cow whisperers,” the police managed to coax the adventurous cows back into their field, promising fresh grass to munch on – a trick that seemingly worked. After the escapade, the A55 was declared all clear and reopened for travel.
While acknowledging the lighter side of the incident, the police also took the opportunity to remind the public of the importance of safety.
They noted, “On a serious note, we understand your frustrations with a full closure. However, for your safety and the animals, it had to be done.”
The North Wales Roads Police team signed off their update on a whimsical note: “Anyway we’re milking this now… Enjoy the rest of your weekend, and drive safe.”
