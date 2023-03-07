Two talented Flintshire students showcase musical talents on Theatr Clwyd stage

Two talented students with a shared love of music and musical theatre made their debut on the big stage after being selected to perform in the children’s choir of a major theatre production. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Good friends, Niamh Howes-Patterson and Emily Baines, both 14, are in the same form at Argoed High School and had both performed in the school’s hugely successful production of Matilda Jr last year, in which Niamh played Amanda Thripp and Emily played Tommy. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

It was this experience that ignited their love for performing and gave them the confidence to audition for the spectacular musical, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat by Tip Top Productions. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Following their successful audition, the girls were excited to perform in three productions of the show at Theatr Clwyd last month. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The musical duo, who are members of the Caffi Isa Community Choir, have been having music lessons from a young age with Jennie O’Hare at Making Maestros in Mynydd Isa, where Niamh also sings in the youth choir. As well as their talent for singing, the girls play piano and enjoy listening to music. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Having been bitten by the performing bug, the girls are now preparing for their next performing opportunity. They are both auditioning for Matilda and Fame with Ellesmere Port Musical Theatre Company, and Niamh is also auditioning for The Sound of Music with Tip Top Productions. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Jennie, Making Maestros, said: “Being Niamh’s and Emily’s piano and singing teacher means I’m already aware that they are massively talented. I’m therefore so proud that they got parts in the choir for Joseph, and that everyone else got to see them in action. Both girls have very bright performance futures ahead of them.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Rob Stevens, Tip Top Productions, said: “It’s been a pleasure working with and having all the children involved in the show….it’s been a very successful week with the choirs being mentioned over and over again about how fabulous and professional they were.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A review by North West End UK said: “The children’s choir are incredibly talented, giving everything they have. We are treated to a show that would not look out of place on a West End stage and, as bold a statement as this may be, this has got to be the best version of this show I have seen. Ever.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Stephanie Pritchard, Argoed’s Head of Expressive Arts, said: “It is wonderful to see our students getting involved in drama outside of school in the wider community. When Niamh and Emily said they would be performing in Theatr Clwyd we were over the moon for them, with many staff taking the opportunity to go and support them on show nights! ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“It is great to see members of the Matilda cast challenging themselves in different roles and settings and being great ambassadors for the school. We have so many lovely and talented students here, it is great for others to see that too.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Paul Smith, headteacher, congratulated the girls on their achievements. He said: “Niamh and Emily are talented students, and their enjoyment for performing just shines through on stage. We are all so proud of them; they are a credit to the school, and we wish them every success in their upcoming auditions.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

