Two men jailed following catalytic converter thefts at Greyhound Retail Park and Countess Hospital

Two men who were arrested in connection with the theft of catalytic converters in Chester have now been jailed.

Police were called to reports that a catalytic converter had been stolen from a green Toyota Scarlet at Greyhound Retail Park on Thursday 11 August.

Officers were dispatched to the scene and, after reviewing CCTV footage, they identified a silver Mitsubishi Lancer as being involved in the incident.

While police were searching for the car, a second report of catalytic converter theft was received from a woman who was at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

The woman reported that the offenders had fled the scene in a silver vehicle.

Following the call, a search was undertaken in the area and the vehicle was located on Countess Way.

Officers attempted to stop the car, but the driver failed to stop so officers pursued the vehicle as it travelled towards Ellesmere Port.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop near Rossmore Road and the occupants fled the scene on foot.

Following a search of the area two men were located and arrested.

Charlie Ward, aged 30, and Brian Ward, aged 28, both of Oxford Road, Ryton-on-Dunsmore, were subsequently charged with three counts of theft from a motor vehicle and one count of going equipped for theft.

The pair appeared at Chester Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 13 August where they pleaded guilty to all of the charges.

Charlie Ward, was sentenced to 36 weeks in prison, while his co-accused Brian Ward, was jailed for 32 weeks. Both men were also ordered to pay £200 in compensation.

Following the sentencing Detective Sergeant Stuart Needham, of Chester Proactive Team, said: “I welcome the sentences handed to the men and I hope that they act as a warning to others.

“Catalytic converter theft is a growing crime across the UK and we are committed to doing all that we can to tackle the issue.

“There is not only a cost impact to the victims themselves, but also to all other motorists through increased insurance policies.

“ I would like to thank all of the officers who have been involved in this case, from the detectives here at Chester to the roads policing officers who initially arrested the men.

“As a result of the swift arrest of these men and the thorough investigation, both of the offenders are now behind bars – ensuring prompt justice for their victims.”

