Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 17th Aug 2022

Updated: Wed 17th Aug

Two men jailed following catalytic converter thefts at Greyhound Retail Park and Countess Hospital

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Listen to this article
Voiced by Amazon Polly

Two men who were arrested in connection with the theft of catalytic converters in Chester have now been jailed.

Police were called to reports that a catalytic converter had been stolen from a green Toyota Scarlet at Greyhound Retail Park on Thursday 11 August.

Officers were dispatched to the scene and, after reviewing CCTV footage, they identified a silver Mitsubishi Lancer as being involved in the incident.

While police were searching for the car, a second report of catalytic converter theft was received from a woman who was at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

The woman reported that the offenders had fled the scene in a silver vehicle.

Following the call, a search was undertaken in the area and the vehicle was located on Countess Way.

Officers attempted to stop the car, but the driver failed to stop so officers pursued the vehicle as it travelled towards Ellesmere Port.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop near Rossmore Road and the occupants fled the scene on foot.

Following a search of the area two men were located and arrested.

Charlie Ward, aged 30, and Brian Ward, aged 28, both of Oxford Road, Ryton-on-Dunsmore, were subsequently charged with three counts of theft from a motor vehicle and one count of going equipped for theft.

The pair appeared at Chester Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 13 August where they pleaded guilty to all of the charges.

Charlie Ward, was sentenced to 36 weeks in prison, while his co-accused Brian Ward, was jailed for 32 weeks. Both men were also ordered to pay £200 in compensation.

Following the sentencing Detective Sergeant Stuart Needham, of Chester Proactive Team, said: “I welcome the sentences handed to the men and I hope that they act as a warning to others.

“Catalytic converter theft is a growing crime across the UK and we are committed to doing all that we can to tackle the issue.

“There is not only a cost impact to the victims themselves, but also to all other motorists through increased insurance policies.

“ I would like to thank all of the officers who have been involved in this case, from the detectives here at Chester to the roads policing officers who initially arrested the men.

“As a result of the swift arrest of these men and the thorough investigation, both of the offenders are now behind bars – ensuring prompt justice for their victims.”

Read Next

  • Plans submitted to convert former Connah’s Quay pub into 11 flats
  • Stage play documenting the story of 1970s band Joy Division returns to Liverpool’s Epstein Theatre
  • Wales Air Ambulance changes could see two lifesaving helicopters based North Wales
  • Workers at a Broughton company that supplies Airbus begin strike action

    • Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com


    Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Plans submitted to convert former Connah’s Quay pub into 11 flats

    News

    Stage play documenting the story of 1970s band Joy Division returns to Liverpool’s Epstein Theatre

    News

    Wales Air Ambulance changes could see two lifesaving helicopters based North Wales

    News

    Workers at a Broughton company that supplies Airbus begin strike action

    News

    Police warning about a “sleight of hand” scam in Mold

    News

    Rare 3,500-year-old Bronze-age axe head found in a North Wales field goes on display

    News

    Wrexham Maelor Hospital Radiology facilities to undergo £1.68m refurb

    News

    Most rail services across Wales suspended on 18 and 20 August due to industrial action

    News

    Young adults in Wales watching 5 times less TV than those aged over 55, says Ofcom

    News




    Read 383,941 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn