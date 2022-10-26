Two men jailed following burglary in Saughall

Two men who were interrupted by the homeowner while burgling a home in Saughall have been jailed for more than five years.

Matthew Green (top left) and Andrew Cusato (top right) appeared at Chester Crown Court on Friday 21 October where they both pleaded guilty to burglary dwelling with violence. Cusato also admitted breaching a Criminal behaviour order.

Green, aged 33, of Brook Street, was sentenced to two years and five months in prison. 38-year-old Cusato, of Station View, Blacon, was jailed for two years and eight months.

During the hearing the court was told that at around 4.30pm on Monday 22 August, a man and his young son returned to their home on Hermitage Road, Saughall, to find that their front door had been forced open.

Upon entering the address to find out what had happened, they discovered Green and Cusato were still inside ransacking their home.

After being disturbed the pair fled the scene, taking with them a number of items, including high value watches, electrical items and games consoles, many of which have still not been recovered.

As the pair left the address Cousto also ran into the boy and pushed him over, causing him to fall to the floor.

Despite their attempts to flee the scene and evade justice, the pair were arrested within days after they were identified by officers from CCTV footage.

Following the sentencing Detective Constable Karina Monks, of Chester Proactive Team, said: “Green and Cusato are both prolific offenders and I welcome the sentences that have been handed to the pair.

“Burglary is an horrific offence and I have no doubt that this was a terrifying ordeal for the victims, to be confronted by intruders in their home, the one place we should all be able to feel safe.

“Thankfully, we were quickly able to identify Green and Cusato as the offenders, thanks to the evidence provided by the victims and the information gathered by the team here at Chester Proactive Team.

“I hope the fact that Green and Cusato have now been convicted and are now behind bars facing the consequences of their actions gives some closure to his victims, and the local community.

“I also hope that this case acts as a warning to others who are looking to come to Cheshire to commit crime.”

