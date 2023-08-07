Two men in court today following aggravated burglary incident in Flintshire on Sunday

“Two men have been charged following a burglary at a property in Bagillt.”

“Michael Griffiths, 21, and Jordan Dykins, 25, both of Meadowbank, Holway, were charged yesterday with aggravated burglary following an incident reported on Saturday, August 5th.”

“They have both been remanded in custody to appear before Magistrates Court today.”

