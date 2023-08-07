Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 7th Aug 2023

Two men in court today following aggravated burglary incident in Flintshire on Sunday

Police investigating an aggravated burglary incident in Flintshire have charged two men. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The incident took place in Bagillt on Sunday, 5th of August. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Two men, Michael Griffiths, 21, and Jordan Dykins, 25, both from Holway will appear before Magistrates Court today. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In a statement on social media, North Flintshire Police said: ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“The charges stem from an incident that occurred on the 5th of August, and the suspects have since been remanded in custody to appear before the court today.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Two men have been charged following a burglary at a property in Bagillt.”
“Michael Griffiths, 21, and Jordan Dykins, 25, both of Meadowbank, Holway, were charged yesterday with aggravated burglary following an incident reported on Saturday, August 5th.”
“They have both been remanded in custody to appear before Magistrates Court today.”

