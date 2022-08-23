Two “greasy looking characters” arrested last night in connection with cooking oil thefts across North Wales

Two “greasy looking characters” who “smelt like the bottom of a chip pan” were arrested after a van was stopped by North Wales Roads Policing officers last night (Monday, August 22).

The van was pulled over on the A483 in Wrexham following information that it was involved in cooking oil thefts in the area.

The two male occupants were arrested on suspicion of theft and going equipped after it is alleged multiple barrels and containers of used cooking oil were found in the van.

Last month police in North Wales said officers have seen an “emerging pattern” of cooking oil theft in the region recently.

With spiralling fuel costs, used cooking oil has been targeted by organised criminals to use in diesel cars.

The used oil is sought after to be used in the production of Biodiesel.

Over the past few weeks, there have been a number of reports regarding the attempted theft of used cooking oil from restaurants at Broughton Retail Park.

The two men were arrested on suspicion of theft and going equipped matter multiple barrels and containers used cooking oil wee found in the van.

In a pun-laden post on social media this morning North Wales Roads Policing Unit spokesperson said: “Information received last night that a van was in the North Wales area and had links to theft of cooking oil, wait I hear you ask? Cooking oil… don’t get your potatoes in a twist just yet.”

“Vehicle was sighted A483, Wrexham by one of our RPU officers, vehicle was stopped and on board were two greasy looking characters, both of which smelt like the bottom a chip pan!”

“A quick search turned up trumps…. Or should we say barrels, these chaps didn’t have much of an excuse and soon had something to ‘fry’ about.”

“Both arrested on suspicion of theft and going equipped, multiple barrels and containers found filled with cooking oil.”

“Two in custody and one vehicle off the road.”

“Albeit what you may think is a minor offence, cooking oil thefts are on the up, we encourage any businesses to contact us if you see anything suspicious or are approached by someone who is not your regular waste disposal for these sort of items. Call 101 or report it via web chat.”

