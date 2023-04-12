Two full weekend closures on M56 in Cheshire next month for bridge demolition work

The M56 motorway will experience two full weekend closures next month due to bridge demolition work, affecting drivers travelling to and from north Wales. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

National Highways has announced the completion of Cheshire’s new £27 million A533 Expressway bridge over the M56 motorway near Runcorn. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The 67-metre, two-span concrete bridge, consisting of a single two-lane carriageway and a combined footpath and cycleway, will provide a vital connection for residents, commuters, and businesses in the area, while the old bridge is set for demolition next month. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The new bridge is expected to open to drivers by 6am on Monday (17 April) following an 18-month construction project. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The old bridge will close at 9pm on Friday night (14 April) and work will then take place over the weekend to link the A533 carriageways on both sides of the motorway to the new bridge. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The old bridge is sandwiched between the new one and the prominent arched railway bridge carrying the London to Liverpool West Coast mainline. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

After the new bridge opens next week, all that remains is a delicate operation to demolish the old bridge and return the M56 underneath to normal running conditions – removing narrowed lanes and a 50-mph speed limit through the area. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A National Highways spokesperson said: “Bridge demolition – which will require two full weekend closures of the motorway and new A533 Expressway bridge – is scheduled for the weekends beginning Friday 12 May and Friday 19 May. More information will be issued nearer the time.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

National Highways project manager Sam Whitfield said: “A bridge here is vitally important to residents, commuters, and businesses on both sides of the motorway, and we are delighted the new bridge will open next week – future-proofing connectivity over the M56 for many years to come. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Over the last 16 months, we have worked hard to minimise disruption to people using the bridge and motorway, but with the finishing line in sight, we would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their patience.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

National Highways is advising drivers that there will be no access over the M56 via either bridge this weekend.

