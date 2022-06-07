Two Flintshire education professionals and a whole school nominated for prestigious Welsh teaching awards

Two Flintshire education professionals and a whole school have been nominated for national teaching awards.

This year, 29 education professionals have made it to the finals of the fifth annual Professional Teaching Awards Cymru, which celebrates inspiring education professionals across Wales.

Pupils, colleagues, and parents have nominated the extraordinary education professionals in their lives, and the nominees have now been shortlisted to 29 finalists across ten categories, including ‘Headteacher of the Year’, and ‘Pupils’ Award for Best Teacher’.

Mari Salisbury, of Ysgol Croes Atti in Flint has been nominated for the Inspirational Use of the Welsh Language award.

Sandra Sant from Hawarden High School, has been nominated for the School Business Manager/Bursar award

This year sees the introduction of a new category – The Betty Campbell MBE award for promoting the contributions and perspectives of Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic Communities’ – named after Wales’ first black headteacher.

This award will recognise an individual, team or school that has demonstrated an outstanding awareness of the importance of diversity and inclusion in the classroom.

Ysgol Penyffordd has been nominated for the The Betty Campbell MBE award.

The new award has been welcomed by Betty’s daughter, Elaine Clarke, who said:

The Award is a wonderful way to promote inclusion of all Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic groups and we are sure the recipients will continue to be inspired and develop future generations in the footsteps of our mother.

The decision to introduce ‘The Betty Campbell MBE Award’ to the fifth annual Professional Teaching Awards Cymru was a recommendation by Professor Charlotte Williams OBE, who led a review into the Welsh curriculum last year to recommend how to promote the inclusion of Black, Asian and minority ethnic communities, histories, contributions and lived experiences in schools.

Professor Charlotte Williams OBE said:

Diversity is a central and cross cutting theme of the new curriculum. This award will encourage schools to think strategically about how they can embed this important dimension within all that they do. The launch of this award is a sure sign that the Welsh Government is responding swiftly to the recommendations of the Ministerial report on diversity in the new curriculum.

The Minister for Education and the Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles, said: