Two arrested in Flintshire drug raid following community tip-off
South Flintshire Police arrested two people in the Pantasaph area on Friday, following the successful execution of a drugs warrant.
The operation led to the recovery of a significant amount of cannabis.
The warrant, which was obtained as a direct result of intelligence received from the local community, showcases the vital role that public information plays in aiding police operations.
Tips were received both directly to officers and through the independent charity, Crimestoppers.
Sergeant Kerry Nash expressed gratitude to those who provided the crucial information, stating, “Thank you to those who came forward with information, which led to the arrest of two people.”
Sgt Nash further encouraged the public to maintain this proactive approach, urging residents to “continue to come forward with information so we can continue to take action.”
The South Flintshire Police said: “Drug use in our community will not be tolerated and positive action will be taken against those who cause harm in the area.”
For those who have information relating to drug offences in their vicinity, South Flintshire Police have provided channels for communication.
People can reach out via the police website or by calling the helpline at 101.
Additionally, for those who wish to remain anonymous, the independent charity Crimestoppers offers a confidential platform for sharing information, link here: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
