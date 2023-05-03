TV Star Helen Skelton set to open revamped Saltney GO Outdoors Store
GO Outdoors Saltney is set to reopen on 16th May after undergoing a significant refurbishment.
A Grand Opening Event is set to be hosted by TV presenter and Go Outdoors brand ambassador Helen Skelton on Saturday 20th May.
Helen, best known for her six-year stint on the beloved children’s programme Blue Peter, has accomplished more extreme challenges than the average presenter.
Since leaving the show, Helen has continued to demonstrate her adventurous spirit by breaking world records and tackling some of the most demanding physical feats.
Helen is set to cut the ribbon at 9 am on 20th May, followed by Store Manager Peter Burton welcoming the first 200 customers with a £20 gift voucher and the next 100 with a free goody bag worth £25.
In-store family favourites, including face painters and balloon modellers, will keep the celebrations going throughout the day.
To mark the store’s fresh look, GO Outdoors is offering an extra 15% discount from 16th – 29th May.
The renovated store features ample free customer parking and stocks a vast range of unbeatable brands such as Rab, OEX, Berghaus, Peter Storm, Hi-Gear, and Brasher.
Customers can now shop for specialist equipment at full-sized Naylors Equestrian, Fishing Republic, and Bike 365 departments.
Employing a 44-strong team, the 45,000+ft store provides services like boot and rucksack fitting and collection and drop-off points for parcels from online orders, Evri, UPS, and DPD collections.
Store Manager Peter Burton expressed excitement about the opening, attributing the store’s expansion to increased interest in outdoor activities for physical and mental well-being.
He said: “We are extremely excited and proud to open the newly refurbished GO Outdoors.
“We have had a brilliant couple of years at GO, as more and more people are reaping the benefits of the outdoors for their physical and mental well-being, and this expansion is the outcome of that success.
“We’re looking forward to offering more customers our unbeatable range of outdoor clothing, footwear and equipment, whilst also supporting local communities and offering jobs in Chester.”
GO Outdoors Chester, located at Saltney Retail Park, River Lane, CH4 8RF. Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
