Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 13th Jun 2023

TUC demands employers take action to protect workers amid high temperatures

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

With high temperatures set to continue for the next few days, the Trade Union Congress (TUC) is urging employers to ensure the safety of their staff from the sun and heat. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The TUC has called on the UK government to introduce legislation on maximum working temperatures, amidst warnings about the health risks posed by hot weather. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Workers in the heat can face dehydration, muscle cramps, rashes, and even fainting, with the most severe cases leading to loss of consciousness. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Alarmingly, outdoor workers are three times as likely to develop skin cancer, according to the TUC. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

To combat these risks, the TUC advises employers to take a number of steps. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

These include providing sunscreen, facilitating flexible working hours to avoid the harshest conditions of the rush hour commute, and considering remote work options. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Keeping workplace buildings cool through measures such as opening windows, using fans, and relocating staff away from windows or heat sources is also crucial. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The TUC is further encouraging employers to prepare their buildings for increasingly warmer weather by installing ventilation, air-cooling and energy efficiency measures, as well as temporarily relaxing dress codes. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Frequent breaks, provision of cold drinks, engaging in dialogue with staff and their union representatives, and ensuring sensible working hours and shaded areas for outdoor workers are also key considerations. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Currently, the UK law does not specify a maximum working temperature, although it mandates that indoor workplaces should maintain a ‘reasonable’ temperature. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The TUC is seeking amendments that would require employers to lower temperatures if they rise above 24 degrees Celsius and workers feel uncomfortable. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

They also recommend that employers be obliged to provide sun protection and water. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

TUC’s proposals also include introducing an absolute maximum indoor temperature of 30 degrees Celsius, or 27 degrees for those in strenuous jobs, to indicate when work should cease. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

As climate change brings higher temperatures to the UK, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak stresses the need for a governmental plan on how to adapt and protect workers. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Working in sweltering conditions can be unbearable and dangerous – whether it’s in an overheated shop, a baking office or outdoors in the direct sun,” he says, further advocating for cooler indoor workplaces, relaxed dress codes and flexible working hours. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The provision of regular breaks, fluids, sunscreen, and appropriate protective clothing for outdoor workers is also crucial, he added. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

[Photo: TUC] ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

  ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • RSPCA: Experts’ top tips for keeping your pooch cool this summer
  • Wellbeing Wins: Flintshire school takes top honours for its nurturing environment
  • Wales employment rate drops amidst UK upswing

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    RSPCA: Experts’ top tips for keeping your pooch cool this summer

    News

    Wellbeing Wins: Flintshire school takes top honours for its nurturing environment

    News

    Wales employment rate drops amidst UK upswing

    News

    Asda freezes prices on Hundreds of Products Amid Cost-of-Living Crisi

    News

    Diabetes on the rise in Wales: New NHS guidelines published by Welsh Government

    News

    North Wales health board spearheading new technology for breast cancer diagnosis

    News

    Glyndwr University and FAW strengthen partnership with relaunch of Colliers Park National Football Development Centre

    News

    Children at Ysgol Cae’r Nant dive into digital media with Welsh TV and radio presenter

    News

    Chief Veterinary Officer urges ‘vigilance’ as Avian Flu hits gulls and terns at Shotton Lagoons

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn