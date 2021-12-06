Transport for Wales is launching a new app which will feature a bilingual service

Transport for Wales (TfW) is launching a new smartphone app on 7 December, providing enhanced features and, for the first time, a bilingual service.

The app’s features are all about making it easier and quicker for customers to access up-to-date information and buy tickets quickly and easily.

It will allow customers to purchase and manage tickets from their smartphone and track their journey in real-time.

The app will also provide travel information for journeys, so customers can always be up to date on what time they will arrive at their destination and what facilities are available on their journey.

With the introduction of the new app, the old TfW Rail app will be retired from customer use, although tickets stored on the old app will be available to use until Tuesday, 1 March 2022.

All website customers with an existing ‘my account’ will also need to open a new account.

Dave Williams, TfW’s IT and Digital Services Director, said:

“The new smartphone app marks a significant step forward in the service we provide to customers.”

“More people than ever are using our app to buy tickets and access up-to-the-minute journey information.”

”This latest step now adds in a bilingual service for the first time and makes it easier to use its key features.”

“This is just one step we’re making ahead of the eventual rollout of an integrated public transport app, which will provide journey information and tickets for rail and bus services across Wales.”