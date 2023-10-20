Trains: Severe flooding halts Transport for Wales services – passengers urged not to travel
In the wake of severe flooding, Transport for Wales has announced a full suspension of its rail services across the Wales and Borders route, affecting all areas north of Cardiff.
People looking to use trains have been urged not to travel today as the flooding has rendered routes unsafe.
Compounding the issue, road transport alternatives are also unavailable due to conditions on local roads.
As a result, many passengers are left with limited options and are advised to stay put.
Trains were cancelled on the Wrexham Bidston earlier this morning.
Transport for Wales website states: “Transport for Wales services are suspended across the Wales and Borders route due to extensive flooding on all routes north of Cardiff. Customers are advised not to travel today.”
“Road transport is not available due to flooding on local roads.”
“Customers with tickets for today will be able to use them to travel on Saturday 21st October.”
The Met Office has issued several weather warnings as Storm Babet brings substantial rainfall to the region.
A yellow warning for heavy rain covers North Wales, Central and Northern England and remains in effect until 6am on Saturday.
Additionally, an amber warning will be in force for most of Flintshire from 12pm today until 6am on Saturday.
Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News