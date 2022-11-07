Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 7th Nov 2022

Updated: Mon 7th Nov

Trains running as normal today in Wales following cancellation of planned strike action

Trains across Wales will be running as normal today, Monday 7 November, after the cancellation of planned strike action.

On Friday the RMT suspended planned strikes for November 5, 7 and 9 and is now entering into a period of “intensive negotiations with Network Rail and the train operating companies.”

Despite the strike being called off TfW trains were not able to run on Saturday due to the ‘short notice’ given the strike being called off.

TFW has said Monday, which was another planned strike day, will see all trains running however there could be ‘disruption to a small number of services.’

A Transport for Wales spokesperson said:

“We’re pleased to confirm that we’re able to reinstate rail services for Monday 7 November after the cancellation of strike action.

“Most trains across the Wales and Borders network will run, but there may be some disruption to a small number of services.

“Customers should plan ahead and check before travelling using journey planners, our JourneyCheck website or our social media channels.”

Following the suspension of industrial action on Friday, the RMT said the current dispute remains “very much live, and the union is continuing its re-ballot of members to secure a fresh mandate for action with the result due on 15th November.”

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “The threat of strike action and our strongly supported industrial campaign has made the rail employers see sense.

“We have always wanted to secure a negotiated settlement and that is what we will continue to push for in this next phase of intensive talks.

“Our priority is our members, and we are working towards securing a deal on job security, a decent pay rise and good working conditions.

“Our re-ballot remains live and if we have to take strike action during the next 6 months to secure a deal, we will.”

