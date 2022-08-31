Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 31st Aug 2022

Train drivers from 12 operating companies to strike on 15 September

Train drivers who are members of ASLEF will walk out at 12 train operating companies next month after pay talks broke down.

Staff from Avanti West Coast; Chiltern Railways; CrossCountry; Greater Anglia; Great Western Railway; Hull Trains; LNER; London Overground; Northern Trains; Southeastern; TransPennine Express; and West Midlands Trains – will walk out on Thursday 15 September.

Transport for Wales (TfW) is not in dispute with ASLEF, the union has said it is currently in discussions with TfW.

‘We regret that, once again, passengers are going to be inconvenienced,’ said Mick Whelan, ASLEF’s general secretary. ‘Because we don’t want to go on strike – withdrawing our labour, although a fundamental human right, is always a last resort for a trade union – but the train companies have forced our hand.

‘They want train drivers to take a real terms pay cut – to work just as hard this year as last, but for 10% less. Because inflation is now in double figures and heading higher – much higher, according to some forecasts – and yet the train companies have offered us nothing. And this for train drivers who kept Britain moving – key workers and goods around the country – throughout the pandemic and who have not had an increase in salary since 2019.

‘We want the companies – which are making big profits, and paying their chief executives enormous salaries and bonuses – to make a proper pay offer to help our members keep up with the increase in the cost of living. That’s why we are calling on the companies today to do the right thing – the decent thing – and come back to the negotiating table with an offer our members can accept.’

The union said: “This year we have successfully concluded pay deals with nine companies: DB Cargo; Eurostar; Freightliner Heavy Haul; Freightliner Intermodal; GB Railfreight; Merseyrail; MTR Elizabeth line; PRE Metro Operations; and ScotRail.”

“We have multi-year deals already in place with several other companies.”

“We are in negotiations with Direct Rail Services and Transport for Wales.”

“And we have put an offer from the company to our members from Colas IM.”

