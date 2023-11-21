Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 21st Nov 2023

North Wales Police announce “four bodies have been recovered from a car”

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police have announced sad news this evening, with confirmation four bodies have been recovered from a car near Tremadog. ‌​‌‌​​​‌‍‌​‌​‌‌‌​‍‌​‌​‌‌​​‍‌​​‌‌‌‌​‍‌​​​​‌‌​‍‌​‌​‌​‌‌‍‌​​‌​‌‌‌‍‌​​‌‌​‌​‍‌​​​​‌‌​‍‌​‌‌‌‌‌​‍‌​​​‌‌​‌‍‌​​‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌​‌​‌‌‍‌​​‌​‌‌‌‍‌​​‌​‌‌​‍‌​​‌‌​‌​‍‌​​​‌​​‌‍‌​​‌‌​‌​‍‌​​​‌‌​​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

Police have added the car was found ‘on its roof, partially submerged in water’. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

A large scale search had been taking place to locate the missing teenagers. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

Police have said, “Sadly, we can confirm four bodies have been recovered from a car which appears to have left the road on the A4085 at Garreg, near Tremadog. ‌​‌‌​​​‌‍‌​‌​‌‌‌​‍‌​‌​‌‌​​‍‌​​‌‌‌‌​‍‌​​​​‌‌​‍‌​‌​‌​‌‌‍‌​​‌​‌‌‌‍‌​​‌‌​‌​‍‌​​​​‌‌​‍‌​‌‌‌‌‌​‍‌​​​‌‌​‌‍‌​​‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌​‌​‌‌‍‌​​‌​‌‌‌‍‌​​‌​‌‌​‍‌​​‌‌​‌​‍‌​​​‌​​‌‍‌​​‌‌​‌​‍‌​​​‌‌​​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

Supt Owain Llewelyn said: “At present, this appears to have been a tragic accident, and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the four young men at this very difficult time. ‌​‌‌​​​‌‍‌​‌​‌‌‌​‍‌​‌​‌‌​​‍‌​​‌‌‌‌​‍‌​​​​‌‌​‍‌​‌​‌​‌‌‍‌​​‌​‌‌‌‍‌​​‌‌​‌​‍‌​​​​‌‌​‍‌​‌‌‌‌‌​‍‌​​​‌‌​‌‍‌​​‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌​‌​‌‌‍‌​​‌​‌‌‌‍‌​​‌​‌‌​‍‌​​‌‌​‌​‍‌​​​‌​​‌‍‌​​‌‌​‌​‍‌​​​‌‌​​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

“This has been an extensive search involving a number of different agencies and volunteers, and this is sadly not the outcome that any of us would have wanted. We would ask that the family be afforded the appropriate privacy and respect.”
Investigations are ongoing to establish the circumstances that led to the car leaving the road.” ‌​‌‌​​​‌‍‌​‌​‌‌‌​‍‌​‌​‌‌​​‍‌​​‌‌‌‌​‍‌​​​​‌‌​‍‌​‌​‌​‌‌‍‌​​‌​‌‌‌‍‌​​‌‌​‌​‍‌​​​​‌‌​‍‌​‌‌‌‌‌​‍‌​​​‌‌​‌‍‌​​‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌​‌​‌‌‍‌​​‌​‌‌‌‍‌​​‌​‌‌​‍‌​​‌‌​‌​‍‌​​​‌​​‌‍‌​​‌‌​‌​‍‌​​​‌‌​​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

This morning air ambulances and large numbers of emergency vehicles arrived in the area between Nantmor and Tan-Lan in Gwynedd. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Public consultation launched on plans to expand capabilities of Shotton Paper Mill
  • Countess of Chester Hospital NHS Foundation Trust appoints new Chief Executive Officer
  • Over 100 Flintshire homes flooded by Storm Babet as severe weather “becomes less exceptional and more routine”

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Public consultation launched on plans to expand capabilities of Shotton Paper Mill

    News

    Countess of Chester Hospital NHS Foundation Trust appoints new Chief Executive Officer

    News

    Over 100 Flintshire homes flooded by Storm Babet as severe weather “becomes less exceptional and more routine”

    News

    Measles resurgence forces children’s doctors to update national guidance ahead of potential outbreak

    News

    Over 400 workers at Cammell Laird in Birkenhead vote to strike, could hit Royal Navy sub construction

    News

    Teachers’ union voices strong opposition to Welsh Government plan to shorten school summer holidays

    News

    Plans to build block of flats next door to Connah’s Quay pub resubmitted

    News

    Welsh government proposing shorter school summer holidays

    News

    Airbus Broughton: Dublin based aircraft leasing company orders further 60 A320 jets

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn