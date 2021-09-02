Traffic on A55 hit record levels in Flintshire over bank holiday

The amount of traffic on the A55 in Flintshire hit record levels last week Traffic Wales – the Welsh Government’s traffic information service for trunk roads – has said.

The roads agency also revealed there were was over 150 ‘events’ such as accidents and breakdowns on the A55 over the bank holiday weekend.

Around 80,000 vehicles were recorded using the A55 at Northop on bank holiday Friday, a record for that stretch of the North Wales Expressway which runs from Chester to Holyhead.

Traffic Wales Tweeted: “It’s been a busy bank holiday for us here at TW! Traffic volumes hit record levels last Friday on the A55 Northop with a daily total of approx 80,000 vehicles and a total of 158 events from Friday to Monday! It’s been a pleasure helping everyone.”

Friday saw long delays on both sides of the A55 in Flintshire due to the sheer volume of holiday traffic and a number of incidents including two collisions in the same spot near junction 32A Pentre Halkyn.

Drivers were stuck in queues for up to an hour as carriageways were clear and vehicles recovered.

One of the more unusual ‘events’ on bank holiday Friday was a bride whose vehicle broke down at the side of the A55 was helped to reach the church on time thanks to help of police and traffic officers.

Traffic Wales officers were called to the aid of a woman in a wedding dress on the Ewloe/St David’s slip road in Flintshire.

Fortunately they were able to remove the vehicle while officers from North Wales Police made sure she was able to tie the knot by taking her to the wedding venue.

Posting on Twitter, Traffic Wales said: “The course of true love never did run smooth…

“Our Traffic Officers arrived on scene this afternoon to help assist a bride in a broken down vehicle! Woman with veil.

“We removed the vehicle while @NWPolice gave her a lift to the ceremony. Wishing the bride & groom all the best!”

Members of the North Wales Police Intercept Team later confirmed: “We got her to the church on time!”