Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 22nd Nov 2022

Traffic light failure at busy Mold junction causing problems for drivers and pedestrians

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales
Listen to this article
Voiced by Amazon Polly

Traffic lights at busy Mold junction are reported to be broken, the towns council has warned.

The lights are at the New Street, Chester Street junction in the centre of Mold, causing problems for both drivers and pedestrians.

A Mold Town Council spokesperson said:

“We’ve had a report that the traffic lights on the Cross (the New St / Chester St junction) are not working, please take extra care if crossing these roads this morning.”

“This has been reported to Streetscene and will hopefully be fixed, thank you.”

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Delays on the M56 in Cheshire following an earlier collision
  • Public come forward with ”excellent information” following horrific livestock attack in Buckley
  • “Onward journey” of local young people with learning disabilities under spotlight in new report


    • Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Delays on the M56 in Cheshire following an earlier collision

    News

    Public come forward with ”excellent information” following horrific livestock attack in Buckley

    News

    “Onward journey” of local young people with learning disabilities under spotlight in new report

    News

    RAC calls on supermarkets to support struggling drivers by cutting their fuel prices by 5p a litre

    News

    Only one in seven ‘deals’ worth buying on Black Friday, Which? finds

    News

    A day in Cymru history as Bale makes his mark at World Cup

    News

    Scene of “absolute devastation” after dog attack in Buckley leaves 7 sheep dead and more than 25 injured

    News

    Big part of Wales being in Qatar is down to Gary Speed says goalkeeper legend Neville Southall

    News

    Flintshire Councillors suggest taking health board to court to recoup over £1m in unpaid invoices.

    News




    Read 456,770 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn