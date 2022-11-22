Traffic light failure at busy Mold junction causing problems for drivers and pedestrians

Traffic lights at busy Mold junction are reported to be broken, the towns council has warned.

The lights are at the New Street, Chester Street junction in the centre of Mold, causing problems for both drivers and pedestrians.

A Mold Town Council spokesperson said:

“We’ve had a report that the traffic lights on the Cross (the New St / Chester St junction) are not working, please take extra care if crossing these roads this morning.”

“This has been reported to Streetscene and will hopefully be fixed, thank you.”

