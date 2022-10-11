Toyota’s Deeside Engine Plant donates hybrid car to support Coleg Cambria automotive student

Toyota’s Engine Plant on Deeside has donated a hybrid car to support learners at a local college.

Natalie Morris, Senior Specialist at Toyota, handed over the keys of the Auris Hybrid to the Engineering / Automotive Department at the college during an event

The handover was also attended by World Rally Championship driver Elfyn Evans – who races for the Toyota Gazoo Team – and Jason Stanley, General Manager of Toyota GB Marketing.

Nick Tyson, Vice Principal of the College accepted the donation and hosted a meet & greet Q&A session with Elfyn Evans and some of the Apprentices & Students who are currently studying at the College.

Elfyn who was runner-up in the WRC drivers’ standings in 2020 and 2021 shared some ‘amazing’ insights and advice on what it takes to succeed.

Nick Tyson commented on the strong relationship Coleg Cambria has with the Deeside Toyota Engine Plant and said he “was extremely grateful for the generous donation from Toyota, which will support learners at the College, to understand all about Hybrid technology, first-hand”.

In conjunction with Coleg Cambria, Toyota has apprenticeship programmes running in Maintenance, Production & Business Admin and the recruitment campaign for 2023 will start very soon.

Job opportunities will be shared on TOYOTA Motor Manufacturing UK – Begin your Toyota journey now (toyotauk.com)

