Tote Chester Cup attracts its most entries in decades

Chester Racecourse has announced that this year’s Tote Chester Cup, set to take place on Friday, May 12th, has attracted its most entries in decades, with a total of 73 participants. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This number surpasses the previous high of 56 in 1998, although the overall record of 210 entries from 1852 remains untouched. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

First held as the Tradesman’s Plate in 1824, the Chester Cup is a Class 2 heritage handicap open to horses aged four and over. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

With a total prize fund of £150,000, the race spans a distance of two miles, two furlongs, and 140 yards, making it the longest race at the world’s oldest racecourse. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The John & Thady Gosden-trained Israr leads most of the ante-post markets for this year’s race, closely followed by the Hugo Palmer-trained Rajinsky, who placed third in 2022, and stablemate Zoffee. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The 2021 Tote Chester Cup winner Falcon Eight, ridden by Frankie Dettori and finishing fifth last year, is also entered again, aiming to join the ranks of nine previous dual winners, including Rainbow High, Top Cees, Anak Pekan, and Champion Hurdler Sea Pigeon. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Winning trainer Andrew Balding, who found success with Montaly in 2017, is represented by Spirit Mixer, Aztec Empire, and Whimsy. Ian Williams, a successful Chester Cup trainer with Bulwark in 2008 and Magic Circle in 2018, holds the most entries overall. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Bellatrixsa, the 2022 Chester Plate winner – a consolation race for those declared but eliminated at the declaration stage – is also among the hopefuls. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Andrew Tulloch, Head of Racing at Chester Racecourse, commented on the development: “It is really pleasing to see this number of entries for the historic Tote Chester Cup.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“It is always an exciting renewal, and we are looking forward to seeing who will follow last year’s winner Cleveland, ridden by Ryan Moore, with success on the Roodee in 2023.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Tickets for the Boodles May Festival, including Tote Chester Cup Day, can be purchased online at www.chester-races.com. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

