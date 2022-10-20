Tory politician who slammed ‘talentless’ Liz Truss government “spoke for many of us” says Delyn MP

Listen to this article

Delyn MP Rob Roberts has backed a colleague’s blistering attack on the current UK government following an evening of chaos in Westminster.

MPs rejected a Labour motion last night that would guarantee parliamentary time for a bill to ban fracking.

Conservative party whips said the motion would be treated as a confidence motion in Liz Truss’s government.

Tory MPs were ordered by whips to vote down the anti-fracking motion, with anyone who defied instructions expected to lose the whip.

MPs were all in the Commons when they were then told that the division would no longer be treated as a vote of confidence.

The U-turn caused unprecedented scenes in the division lobbies and Rhondda MP Chris Bryant claimed he saw MPs being “physically manhandled” and “bullied” into the voting lobby but business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg dismissed the allegations.

During the chaos reports emerged that Wendy Morton had left the post of chief whip, her deputy, Craig Whittaker also quit.

However, a few hours later, a No 10 spokesman issued a statement to say that the “chief and deputy chief whip remain in post”.

Reacting to the events and the turmoil in government, Broxbourne MP Sir Charles Walker said Liz Truss’s government was “an absolute disgrace” and her ministers a group of “talentless people.”

Speaking to the BBC, he said: “To be perfectly honest, this whole affair is inexcusable.”

“It is just, it is a pitiful reflection on the Conservative Parliamentary party at every level and it reflects really badly obviously on the government of the day.”

“This is an absolute disgrace. As a Tory MP of 17 years who has never been a minister who has got on with it loyally most of the time, I think it is a shambles and a disgrace.”

“I think it is utterly appalling. I am livid.”

“And you know, I really shouldn’t say this but I hope all the people that put Liz Truss into Number 10, I hope it was worth it, I hope it was worth it for the ministerial red box, I hope it was worth it to sit around the Cabinet table because the damage they have done to our party is extraordinary.”

“I’ve had enough, I’ve had enough of talentless people putting their tick in the right box, not because it’s in the national interest but because it’s in their own personal interest to achieve ministerial position.”

“And I know I speak for hundreds of backbenchers who right now are worrying for their constituents all the time but are now worrying for their own personal circumstances because there is nothing as ex as an ex-MP.”

Watch the video below

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A constituent asked Delyn MP Rob Roberts, “what on earth is going on in Parliament, seems like the whole lot are making a mockery of our country!”

In a comment on the MP’s Facebook page, the Delyn resident said: “You can’t honestly stand with the Prime Minister who is making so many U-turns and so much financial ruin for 100s of your constituents.”

“I’ve been a conservative voter since I could vote and unfortunately I now believe they have zero reputation left.”

“I agree with one of your colleagues that so many talentless people are taking jobs that they just wasn’t cut out for..”

“This is now getting urgent! General Election is coming and unfortunately, you will be looking for a new job by Christmas.”

Roberts, who sits as an independent MP after losing the Tory whip but remains a Conservative Party member, responded, he said:

“Charles Walker spoke for so many of us yesterday evening.”

Read Next